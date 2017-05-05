CBS Sports Network to Air PBA Main Event Finals in Prime Time

    The Professional Bowlers Association returns to CBS Sports Network for the new Main Event PBA Tour Finals in Orlando, Fla. The network will televise five consecutive, two-hour shows on Tuesday nights involving eight PBA Tour stars beginning on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

    Players who will compete in the invitational special event are Jason Belmonte, E.J. Tackett, Dom Barrett, Jesper Svensson; Anthony Simonsen, Ryan Ciminelli, Tommy Jones and Sean Rash. They are the PBA’s top eight in composite earnings over the past three seasons.

    The Main Event PBA Tour Finals will utilize a similar format to the tennis ATP Tour, dividing the field into two four-player groups for round-robin match play and awarding 50 bonus pins for each match won. Group A will include Belmonte, Svensson, Simonsen and Rash. Group B will include Tackett, Barrett, Ciminelli and Jones.

    The first round will involve head-to-head matches within each group, leading to Group A and Group B stepladder finals. The final two-hour telecast will include a match between the runners-up in each group for third place, and a three-game, total-pins championship match between the Group A and B stepladder winners.

    CBS Sports Network is available across the country through local cable, video and telco providers, and via satellite on DirecTV Channel 221 and Dish Network Channel 158. For more information, including a full programming schedule and how to get CBS Sports Network, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com

    This will be the second PBA event hosted by Main Event in 2017. Earlier this year, Main Event Entertainment hosted the Main Event Terrell Owens PBA Super Clash in Katy, Texas.

