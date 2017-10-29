Butturff Takes Lead at U.S. Open

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. – Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., rolled a 300 game to start the second round of qualifying Saturday at the 2017 U.S. Open, and he cruised to the top of the leaderboard at Flamingo Bowl.

The 23-year-old left-hander posted the highest eight-game block of the day, averaging more than 235 for a 1,881 total, bringing his overall score to 3,626, a 226.6 average for 16 games. England’s Dom Barrett maintained second place with a 3,533 total, and first-round leader J.R. Raymond of Saginaw, Mich., is third with 3,516.

One round of qualifying remains at the 2017 U.S. Open, and at the conclusion of Sunday’s final squad, the field will be cut to the top 36 players for Monday’s cashers’ round. The cashers’ round will consist of an additional eight games to determine the 24 players for round-robin match play.

Heading into Sunday’s final round of qualifying, 2005 U.S. Open champion Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, is the cut in 36th place with a 3,299 total, and defending champion Francois Lavoie of Canada is 57th with 3,234.

Butturff was tied for 10th after Friday’s opening round and quickly climbed towards the top of the standings after posting the perfect game, building a lead of more than 90 pins over the rest of the field. Butturff is the only competitor at the 2017 U.S. Open to roll a 300 game.

The two-time Professional Bowlers Association Tour champion learned from his opening round as the scores began to add up, and the fresh 43-foot lane condition matched up to Butturff’s strengths.

Each competitor at the 2017 event will have one qualifying block on each of the three phases of the lane condition used at the U.S. Open – fresh, burn and double-burn.

“I learned a lot from yesterday’s block on the burn,” said Butturff, the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials champion. “I was able to get an idea of where I needed to be on the fresh, and it ended up developing to where I started yesterday. I was able to play them pretty straight with a lot of surface and weaker equipment, and we all know my A game is throwing urethane. I also felt like I was executing shots really well, and that was the key today.”

In his two previous U.S. Open appearances, Butturff advanced to the cashers’ round but was unable to make match play. As he heads into his final round of qualifying, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on the double-burn, Butturff finds himself in an enviable spot and looks to build on the two strong blocks.

“I’m going to come in with the same mindset and try to keep doing the things that have worked so far,” Butturff said. “The right-handers have been getting pretty deep, so I’m planning to use less surface and expect to throw it a little harder. I hope to execute as well as today.”

Sunday’s qualifying round will start at 8 a.m. Eastern, and match play will begin Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern following the cashers’ round with the first of three eight-game rounds. Match play will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern, concluding with a position round. The five finalists for the stepladder finals will be determined by total pinfall, including bonus pins, for 56 games.

The stepladder finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The champion will earn the $30,000 top prize and coveted green jacket.

The U.S. Open is the fourth of five major championships on the 2017 PBA Tour schedule and is conducted jointly by the USBC and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

Each round of the 2017 U.S. Open leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast live on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the PBA.

2017 U.S. OPEN

At Flamingo Bowl, Liverpool, N.Y.

Saturday’s results

ROUND 2 QUALIFYING

(16 games)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,626. 2, Dominic Barrett, United Kingdom, 3,533. 3, JR Raymond, Saginaw, Mich., 3,516. 4, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 3,440. 5, John Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 3,421. 6, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 3,417.

7, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,415. 8, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,412. 9, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 3,407. 10, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,396. 11, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 3,391. 12, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,390.

13, Matt O’Grady, S. Amboy, N.J., 3,381. 14, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,372. 15, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 3,365. 16, Jeffery Evans, Supply, N.C., 3,357. 17, Richard Teece, England, 3,352. 18, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,349.

19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,347. 20(tie), Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., and Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,340. 22(tie), Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, and AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 3,337. 24, Cortez Schenk (a), Phoenix, 3,335.

25, Stuart Williams, Phoenix, 3,333. 26, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,332. 27, Joe Bailey, Doylestown, Ohio, 3,329. 28, Dan MacLelland (a), Canada, 3,327. 29, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,325. 30, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 3,319.

31(tie), Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, and Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 3,317. 33, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 3,313. 34, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,309. 35, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,308. 36, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,299.

37, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 3,296. 38(tie), Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,292. 40, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,285. 41(tie), Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and Kenneth Ryan (a), Farmingdale, N.J., 3,284.

43, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,279. 44, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 3,273. 45, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,265. 46, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 3,263. 47, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,261. 48, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 3,256.

49, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 3,253. 50(tie), Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,250. 52, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 3,246. 53, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,245. 54, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 3,243.

55, Nicholas Pate (a), Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,241. 56, Jonathan Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 3,236. 57, Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 3,234. 58, Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 3,232. 59, Zach Wilkins (a), Canada, 3,231. 60, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,226.

61, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 3,224. 62, Gary Faulkner Jr., Sanford, Fla., 3,218. 63, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,217. 64, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,216. 65, Brandon Runk (a), Enola, Pa., 3,215. 66, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 3,214.

67, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,196. 68, Andres Gomez, Hollywood, Fla., 3,192. 69, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,190. 70, Timothy Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,184. 71, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 3,180. 72, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,179.

73(tie), Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., and Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,175. 75, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 3,173. 76, DJ Archer, Houston, 3,171. 77, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,161. 78, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 3,158.

79, Daniel Vick (a), Pittsford, N.Y., 3,152. 80, Jesper Agerbo (a), Denmark, 3,147. 81, John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 3,146. 82, Mike Rose Jr. (a), Fairport, N.Y., 3,145. 83, Cheuk Yin Michael Mak (a), Japan, 3,143. 84, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,140.

85, Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 3,131. 86(tie), Brandon Biondo (a), Carpentersville, Ill., and Zachary Doty (a), Nassau, N.Y., 3,125. 88, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 3,119. 89, Jacob Yazell (a), Lexington, Ky., 3,118. 90, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 3,116.

91, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,115. 92(tie), Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., and Mike Wolfe, Floyd Knobs, Ind., 3,104. 94(tie), Collin Smith (a), Huron, S.D., and Justin Crumley (a), Wichita, Kan., 3,103. 96, Tom Sorce, Richmond, Va., 3,096.

97, Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., 3,092. 98, Timothy Gillick, Ansonia, Conn., 3,091. 99, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3,087. 100, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,083. 101, Alex Aguiar (a), Dartmouth, Mass., 3,082. 102, Myles Duty, Modesto, Calif., 3,081.

103, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 3,075. 104, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,073. 105, Michael Kissel (a), East Islip, N.Y., 3,064. 106(tie), Shawn Maldonado, Houston, and Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 3,063. 108, Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 3,056.

109, Chad Roberts (a), Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 3,048. 110, Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y., 3,047. 111, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 3,045. 112, James Rutledge (a), Lincoln, Neb., 3,038. 113, Matt Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 3,035. 114, Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 3,034.

115, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,032. 116, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,030. 117, Robert Bures (a), Painesville, Ohio, 3,029. 118, Matt Dzikiewicz (a), Rocky Hill, Conn., 3,022. 119, Thomas Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,020. 120(tie), Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, and Daniel Hanson (a), Tacoma, Wash., 3,019.

122, Brandon Boyer (a), Hudson Falls, N.Y., 3,003. 123, Casey Creutz (a), Carteret, N.J., 2,997. 124, Dallas Leong (a), Las Vegas, 2,994. 125, Trevor Roberts, Tampa, Fla., 2,993. 126(tie), David Cirigliano, Phoenix, and Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,992.

128, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,983. 129, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,980. 130, Patrick Allen, South Salem, N.Y., 2,954. 131, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 2,931. 132, William Hasiotis (a), Rochester, N.Y., 2,907.

133, Joshua Anderson (a), Muscatine, Iowa, 2,902. 134, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,899. 135, Nick Kruml (a), Downers Grove, Ill., 2,891. 136, Darren Andretta, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 2,889. 137, Ryan Galli, Binghamton, N.Y., 2,887. 138, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,867.

139, Ashton Maxwell (a), Babson Park, Fla., 2,859. 140, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,818. 141, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,803. 142, Joe Massey (a), Flora, Ind., 2,719.