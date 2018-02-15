Butturff Overcomes Rocky Round to Regain Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic Lead

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 15, 2018) – Third-round leader Jakob Butturff lost his first four matches and dropped out of the lead in the Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic at Woodland Bowl Thursday night, but surged back with four straight wins to close his round and regain the lead.

Butturff, an unorthodox double-jointed left-hander, overtook Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., to start Thursday’s competition, rolling games of 268, 258, 290, 217, 185, 237, 300 and 209 in the morning round. The two-time PBA Tour titlist lost head-to-head matches with games of 215, 245, 205 and 246 to start the evening round, but then won his last four matches with games of 211, 244, 182 and 216. Butturff finished the day with a 32-game total of 7,735 pins, including match play bonus pins, and a 94-pin lead over Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash.

“The lanes were tighter on the back ends to start and my ball just wasn’t finishing the way I wanted,” the 23-year-old left-hander said. “It was a matter of staying patient, and we’ve got 16 more games to bowl on Friday, so we’ll see what happens.”

Kent, who also posted a 4-4 match play record, finished with 7,641 pins, 42 ahead of two-handed player Keven Williams of Springfield, Mo. Indianapolis’ Matt Sanders was fourth with a 7,479 total and Andrew Cain of Phoenix was fifth with 7,410 pins – one pin ahead of Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich. Williams, Cain and Anderson all are trying for their first PBA Tour titles.

The finals two eight-game match play rounds are set for Friday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST. After 48 games, the top five players will advance to Sunday’s live ESPN stepladder finals at 1 p.m. EST.

The Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic, dedicated to the organization’s 60th year of competition, is part of a season-long celebration will be the unveiling of the PBA’s 60 Most Memorable Moments, the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration dinner and hall of fame induction ceremonies Saturday, and Sunday’s 60th Anniversary Classic finals. The Indianapolis tournament is part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule.

All preliminary rounds, plus the annual PBA League Draft on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration Dinner Saturday at 6:30 p.m., will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. To sign up, visit xtraframe.tv.

GO BOWLING! PBA 60TH ANNIVERSARY CLASSIC

Woodland Bowl, Indianapolis, Feb. 15

FOURTH ROUND STANDINGS (after 32 games including match play bonus pins; top five after 48 games advance to ESPN stepladder finals Sunday at 1 p.m. EST)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4-4, 7,735.

2, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 4-4, 7,641.

3, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 5-3, 7,599.

4, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 3-5, 7,479.

5, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 6-2, 7,410.

6, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3-5, 7,409.

7, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 5-3, 7,404.

8, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 5-3, 7,370.

9, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 5-3, 7,353.

10, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 5-3, 7,346.

11, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 4-3-1, 7,325.

12, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5-3, 7,305.

13, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3-4-1, 7,303.

14, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3-5, 7,272.

15, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4-4, 7,256.

16, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 5-3, 7,249.

17, Graham Fach, Canada, 3-5, 7,204.

18, Dom Barrett, England, 3-4-1, 7,153.

19, Richie Teece, England, 3-4-1, 7,144.

20, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3-5, 7,129.

21, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 4-4, 7,115.

22, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 5-3, 7,005.

23, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1-7, 6,894.

24, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 3-5, 6,892.

Failed to advance

25, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 5,296, $2,000.

26, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 5,286, $1,950.

27, Patrick Girard, Canada, 5,274, $1,900.

28, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 5,262, $1,850.

29, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 5,260, $1,775.

29, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 5,260, $1,775.

31, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 5,248, $1,700.

32, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 5,241, $1,650.

33, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 5,240, $1,600.

34, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 5,219, $1,550.

35, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 5,216, $1,500.

36, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 5,210, $1,450.

37, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 5,117, $1,400.

300 Games: Jakob Butturff.