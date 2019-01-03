Butturff Dominates Day One at PBA Hall of Fame Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas (Jan. 3, 2019) – Jakob Butturff, a 24-year-old left-hander from Tempe, Ariz., averaged 258.5 for six games Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame Classic, the first tournament of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season.

Butturff, who is trying for his fifth career PBA Tour title, rolled games of 244, 279, 266, 226, 269 and 267 for a 1,551 pinfall total in cruising to a 135-pin lead over Australian two-handed star Jason Belmonte, who finished the opening six-game qualifying round with a 1,416 total. EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Ind., was third with 1,410 pins followed by Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., with a 1,383 total and Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich., with 1,360 pins.

“I had a really good year in 2018 and what I want to do is prove to everyone that I can keep it going,” Butturff said. “I found the lane conditions today very much like the PBA 60th Anniversary Classic last year, which I won. If I’m on a lane condition where I see early hook, that fits my game perfectly. That’s what I saw today, and I just kept it going.”

Squad B returns to bowl its second six-game qualifying round Friday at 10 a.m.; Squad A will complete its qualifying at 5 p.m. The top 18 bowlers after 12 games will bowl a third six-game round Saturday at 10 a.m. to determine the top five players for Sunday’s live FS1 stepladder finals on FS1 at 11 a.m. EST.

All qualifying rounds are being live-streamed on FloBowling.com. Fans also can follow the tournament as it happens on pba.com’s live scoring feature: (https://www.pba.com/PBALiveScoring?TournamentID=2755).

PBA HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

International Training and Research Center, Arlington, Texas, Thursday

First Round Standings (after six games)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,551.

2, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 1,416.

3, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,410.

4, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,383.

5, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,360.

6, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,358.

7, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,348.

8, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 1,335.

9, Stuart Williams, England, 1,322.

10, Rhino Page, Orlando, 1,320.

11, Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga., 1,316.

12, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,313.

13, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,306.

14, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 1,303.

15, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,295.

16, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,288.

17, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 1,286.

18, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,281.

19 (tie), Thomas Larsen, Denmark, and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,274.

21, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,271.

22, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 1,270.

23, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,266.

24 (tie), Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., and Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,259.

26, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,257.

27, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,256.

28 (tie), Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, and DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 1,253.

30, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,252.

31 (tie), Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., and Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,251.

33 (tie), Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., and Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,248.

35, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,242.

36, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,241.

37 (tie), Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,234.

39, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,227.

40, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,226.

41, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 1,224.

42, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,218.

43, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 1,217.

44, Dom Barrett, England, 1,209.

45, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,207.

46, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,206.

47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,205.

48, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,194.

49, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,193.

50, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,191.

51 (tie), Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and Daria Pajak, Poland, 1,190.

53, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,189.

54, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 1,181.

55 (tie), Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., and Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,180.

57 (tie), Francois Lavoie, Canada; Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., and Richie Teece, England, 1,179.

60, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 1,166.

61, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 1,157.

62, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 1,155.

63, Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 1,151.

64, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,148.

65, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,136.

66, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 1,135.

67, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,133.

68, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,103.

69, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 1,090.

70, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,070.