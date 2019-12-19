Brunswick Signs Multi-Year Agreement with PBA

Brunswick Bowling Products has announced it has signed a three-year, multimillion-dollar sponsorship and product registration agreement with the PBA, assuring products for all brands will be represented on the Go Bowling PBA Tour: Brunswick, Columbia 300, DV8, Ebonite, Hammer, Radical, and Track ball brands; Brunswick and Hammer bowling shoes and all of the accessories for Ultimate Bowling Products and Powerhouse brands.

“The PBA sponsorship was one of our top priorities as a follow up to the recent Ebonite acquisition. This multi-year agreement with the PBA confirms our commitment to all of our consumer brands and to growing the sport of bowling,” said Corey Dykstra, Brunswick Bowling Products CEO.

The agreement also solidified Brunswick as the “Exclusive Official Capital Equipment and Lane Maintenance Supplier” to the PBA through 2022. As such, the PBA will use Brunswick MAX® lane machines, cleaners, conditioners and cloth exclusively on the PBA Tour and the PBA50 Tour. In addition, Brunswick will also furnish the bowling equipment for PBA arena events conducted during the next three seasons, including pinsetters, ball returns, Sync® scoring systems, and Pro Lane™ synthetic lanes. Brunswick will supply MAX® crown bowling pins to be used during televised PBA Tour competitions and will be named as the preferred bowling ball brand at PBA Tour pro-am events.

PBA CEO Colie Edison commented, “We are very excited to continue the long-standing partnership between Brunswick and the PBA. This relationship has been productive for more than 60 years, and we appreciate Brunswick’s tradition of supporting competitive bowling and look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding value to their brands.”

“Brunswick Bowling Products was born out of a love for the sport and nearly 130 years later that passion is still at the heart of everything we do,” Dykstra added. “We are thrilled that the best bowlers in the world will continue to compete using the best bowling equipment.”

