Brunswick Acquires Assets of Ultimate Bowling Products

by Bob Johnson

Brunswick Bowling Products announced today that it has acquired the assets of Ultimate Bowling Products, manufacturer of bowling ball inserts and accessory products. The purchase signifies Brunswick’s continued investment in the growth of its consumer offerings and product lines.

“Ultimate has built out a very nice product offering and reputable brand through its support of competitive bowling,” said Corey Dykstra, Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick Bowling Products. “We want to carry that tradition forward. The Brunswick and Ultimate brands together will make a formidable combination in the bowling industry.”

Brunswick announced that it will continue to market products under the Ultimate brand and will honor all warranties on existing products. Products included in the procurement include all finger inserts, thumb solids, interchangeable thumbs, polishes, cleaners, and ball plugs.

“The Ultimate acquisition allows us to leverage all of our consumer products resources to continue investing in the development of new products,” said Brian Graham, Brunswick’s Vice President of Consumer and Aftermarket Products.

Roger Brunette, Ultimate’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the history of the bowling industry, Brunswick has done more to support competitive bowling and bowlers than any company in the industry. We’re confident that we’re leaving Ultimate in great hands.”

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

