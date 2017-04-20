Brummett, Pate Named Collegiate MVPs for 2016-2017 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Wichita State junior Sydney Brummett and Midland senior Nick Pate were announced as the Most Valuable Players for the 2016-2017 collegiate bowling season by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA).

Brummett and Pate were recognized for their performances Wednesday at the Night of Champions banquet. The banquet brings together the 32 teams that advanced to the Intercollegiate Team Championships, which kicks off Thursday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Brummett and Pate also earned the same honor Wednesday from the International Bowling Media Association (IBMA).

Brummett, a three-time and current Junior Team USA member, collected two individual wins as she helped the Shockers to five Tier 1 titles during the 2016-2017 campaign. Brummett, also a member of Team USA 2017, led the nation in average (208.96) and average differential (35.02) during Tier 1 competition.

Brummett was joined by teammates Laura Plazas and Hollyann Johansen in earning first-team All-America honors. Emmanuel’s Destiny Harper and Urbana’s Maude Demers also earned spots on the first team.

Pate, the most valuable player at the 2015 ITC and a Team USA member in 2017, took home individual wins in three consecutive events during his senior year. He added three additional top-five finishes while averaging 217.5 in Tier 1 competition.

Pate was joined by 2014-2015 NCBCA Most Valuable Player Michael Tang of San Jose State, Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Zach Woelfel, McKendree’s Greg Young and Arizona State’s Chase Nadeau as first-team All-America members.

Abigail Ragsdale of St. Francis-Illinois and Andrew Letscher of Pikeville were recognized as the NCBCA Rookies of the Year. Wichita State’s Mark Lewis was selected as the women’s coach of the year for the fourth time, and Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Shawn Wochner earned his second Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year award on the men’s side.

For more information on USBC Collegiate, visit BOWL.com/Collegiate.

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE BOWLING COACHES ASSOCIATION

2016-2017 ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

MEN

First team

Nick Pate, Midland; Michael Tang, San Jose State; Zach Woelfel, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Greg Young, McKendree; Chase Nadeau, Arizona State

Second team

Kyle Cook, Urbana; Tyler Albracht, West Texas A&M; David Lance, Webber International; Wesley Low, Wichita State; Andrew Letscher, Pikeville

Honorable mention

Russ Oviatt, Arizona State; Andrew Dekowski, William Paterson; Giorgio Clinaz, Webber International; Michael Davidson, Calumet; Ramon Hilferink, Webber International

Most Valuable Player – Nick Pate, Midland

Rookie of the Year – Andrew Letscher, Pikeville

Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year – Shawn Wochner, Wisconsin-Whitewater

WOMEN

First team

Sydney Brummett, Wichita State; Destiny Harper, Emmanuel; Laura Plazas, Wichita State; Maude Demers, Urbana; Hollyann Johansen, Wichita State

Second team

Kayla Crawford, St. Ambrose; Rebecca Broerman, Grand View; Megan Szczepanski, Bellarmine; Katie Maher, St. Ambrose; Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin

Honorable mention

Kristie Lopez, Wichita State; Marissa Thomas, Bellarmine; Abigail Ragsdale, St. Francis-Illinois; Amanda Van Duyn, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Erin Michelfelder, Lindenwood

Most Valuable Player – Sydney Brummett, Wichita State

Rookie of the Year – Abigail Ragsdale, St. Francis-Illinois

Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year – Mark Lewis, Wichita State

Teigen Meritorious Service Award – Fred Polash, Keystone Quaker Classic

INTERNATIONAL BOWLING MEDIA ASSOCIATION

2016-2017 COLLEGIATE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Male – Nick Pate, Midland

Female – Sydney Brummett, Wichita State

Male runners-up – Kyle Cook, Urbana; Michael Tang, San Jose State; Zach Woelfel, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Greg Young, McKendree

Male honorable mention – Andrew Letscher, Pikeville; Chase Nadeau, Arizona State; Russ Oviatt, Arizona State

Female runners-up – Kayla Crawford, St. Ambrose; Maude Demers, Urbana; Destiny Harper, Emmanuel; Hollyann Johansen, Wichita State

Female honorable mention – Rebecca Broerman, Grand View; Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin; Megan Szczepanski, Bellarmine