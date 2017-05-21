Brummett Enjoying Worthwhile Return to Baton Rouge in USBC Queens while Boomershine Maintains Lead

BATON ROUGE, La. – In the past month, Sydney Brummett of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has logged more hours than most at the Raising Cane’s River Center, and that time is paying off this week at the United States Bowling Congress Queens.

Brummett, a collegiate standout at Wichita State, captured the 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships title at the 44-lane venue in April, and her success in Baton Rouge has continued at the USBC Queens, where she qualified for the double-elimination match-play bracket.

The 21-year-old right-hander finished qualifying with a 3,211 total, a 214.07 average, to qualify in 13th place. Brummett will face Colombia’s Clara Guerrero in Sunday’s opening round of match play.

Match play at the 2017 USBC Queens, which will feature the top 63 competitors and defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore, begins Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern and will continue through Monday until the five stepladder finalists are determined. CBS Sports Network will air the finals Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Brummett’s trip to Baton Rouge in April also included the Intercollegiate Team Championships with her Wichita State teammates. The Team USA and Junior Team USA member used the opportunity not only to compete, but to obtain information for her return visit.

“Getting to bowl here in April has been very helpful this week,” said Brummett, who defeated Webber International’s Taylor Bulthuis, 225-170, in the ISC title match, which aired on CBS Sports Network in May. “I wrote down some of the characteristics I noticed on each pair, and I hoped those notes would help me figure out the moves quicker. It didn’t help as much the first day, since I wasn’t executing shots very well, but it definitely helped the last two days after I was able to correct a flaw in my physical game.”

Brummett hopes that knowledge, along with previous match-play experiences, will help her as she looks to improve on her 17th place finish at the 2016 Queens in Las Vegas.

“Some of the matches before the ISC show were very telling,” said Brummett, the 2016-2017 National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association Most Valuable Player. “I struggled in those a little bit more than I would have liked and really had to come back in the third game. That let me know I have it within myself to persevere in those situations, so I feel very confident heading into tomorrow. No matter what’s going on in a match, I can always just keep going, and hopefully, it will work out.”

Lindsay Boomershine of Perry, Utah, claimed the top qualifying spot with a 15-game total of 3,440, a 229.33 average.

The 31-year-old right-hander led the 162-player field after each qualifying round, adding games of 196, 258, 219, 244 and 177 for a 1,094 total Saturday.

Boomershine and her husband, Hank, welcomed their first child, Aiden, in February, and after competing in the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s season-opening event in Rohnert Park, California, she took off two weeks to rest an injured knee.

She feels her performance this week, regardless of the outcome, shows she’s ready for the remainder of the season.

“It’s a whole new tournament tomorrow, so today, I wasn’t looking at the leaderboard or trying to get to a certain number,” Boomershine said. “I wanted to stay smooth and slow, since it’s been working for me. Coming off an injury and having Aiden three months ago, I finally feel like I’m getting into better shape, and this performance is encouraging for me going into the rest of the season.”

Boomershine will face Jennifer King of Irmo, South Carolina, in her opening match. King tied with two-time PWBA Tour champion Rocio Restrepo of Louisville, Ohio, for 63rd place in qualifying with a 3,021 total.

Restrepo earned the No. 63 seed based on having the highest qualifying block, and she will face Kelly Kulick of Union, New Jersey, in the opening round.

Kulick, a two-time Queens champion, moved into second place in the standings with a 3,423 total after posting the highest five-game block Saturday with 1,247. Kulick rolled games of 237, 257, 228, 269 and 256.

Defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore improved during each qualifying round at the River Center to finish in 23rd place with a 3,169 total. Lim will face Elysia Current of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, the 2011 Queens runner-up, in the opening round.

Lim was guaranteed the No. 64 spot in the bracket but was able to improve her seeding through qualifying.

The match-play bracket will feature three-game matches, with total pinfall determining who advances. The five players who make their way through the bracket will advance to the stepladder finals and have the chance to take home the top prize of $20,000.

All rounds of competition leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the Professional Bowlers Association. To subscribe to watch the action on Xtra Frame, visit XtraFrame.TV.

For more information on the USBC Queens, visit BOWL.com/Queens.

2017 USBC Queens

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday’s results

QUALIFYING

(15-game totals)

