Brian Voss Wins Second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Brian Voss, who recently moved into the North Carolina neighborhood, threw two strikes in the 10th frame on the same lane where he had left a 7-10 split only two frames earlier, to defeat Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis., 226-223, in the title match of the PBA50 Tour’s Mooresville Open Tuesday at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes.

Voss, who won his only previous PBA50 Tour title in the 2016 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic in Anderson, Ind., survived a wild final round of match play to earn the top berth in the stepladder finals where he had the title match under control until his pocket 7-10 let Boresch back into the match. Voss’ clutch double in the 10th forced Boresch – the only non-PBA Hall of Famer among the five finalists – to also double for the win, but the Wisconsin pro shop operator left a 4 pin on his first shot.

“I love to bowl. I live to win,” Voss said. “My sons were with me tonight. It was fabulous.

“There are days I wonder why I’m still doing this,” he added, “but when you experience this, it keeps you coming back. I love to entertain, to show my emotions. I live just to feel the adrenalin, not only when you win, but the path along the way. It’s addictive, overcoming the fear. It’s a great feeling.”

Voss, who will turn 60 later in the summer, said he moved to nearby Cornelius, N.C., from Colorado about three months ago because he had an opportunity to teach bowling, “so why not? I love being around the bowling world. I love to teach, so I moved.”

Boresch, fresh off winning his fourth PBA50 Tour title in the PBA50 National Championship at Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages, Fla., a week earlier, eliminated Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., in the semifinal match, 232-222. Boresch, who also defeated Duke in the PBA50 National Championship title match, used a late string of four strikes to overcome a pocket 7-10 split of his own while Duke lost his strike pocket early in the game and dug a hole he couldn’t escape.

Duke started the stepladder finals with a 279-214 win over Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., with only a 10 pin in the fifth frame preventing a perfect game. In the second match, Duke took advantage of Pete Weber’s only mistake – leaving and failing to convert the 3-10 split in the 10th frame – to win a classic battle with the St. Ann, Mo., hall of famer, 257-245.

The PBA50 Tour’s next event is the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, presented by Brunswick, at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., beginning with eight-game qualifying rounds Sunday and Monday at 6 p.m. ET. The tournament concludes Tuesday with a cashers’ round, two modified match play rounds and the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. Brian LeClair is defending champion.

Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 MOORESVILLE OPEN

Presented by Columbia 300

George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday

Final Standings:

1, Brian Voss, Cornelius, N.C., $7,500.

2, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., $4,000.

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $2,500.

4, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., $2,000.

5, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $1,700.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Duke def. Bohn, 279-214.

Match Two – Duke def. Weber, 257-245.

Semifinal Match – Boresch def. Duke, 232-222.

Championship Match – Voss def. Boresch, 226-223.

Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play bonus pins; top five advanced to stepladder finals)

1, Voss, 5-1, 1,607.

2, Boresch, 4-2, 1,574.

3, Weber, 5-1, 1,560.

4, Duke, 3-3, 1,511.

5, Bohn, 4-2, 1,505.

6, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3-3, 1,489, $1,500.

7, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 2-4, 1,474, $1,500.

8, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 4-2, 1,470, $1,500.

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3-3, 1,409, $1,350.

10, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4-2, 1,393, $1,350.

11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3-3, 1,387, $1,450.

12, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3-3, 1,366, $1,350.

13, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2-4, 1,353, $1,350.

14, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1-5, 1,313, $1,350.

15, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1-5, 1,293, $1,450.

16, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1-5, 1,199, $1,350.

Match Play Round 1 (After five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3-2, 1,159, $1,200.

18, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1-3-1, 1,157, $1,200.

19, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1-3-1, 1,152, $1,200.

20, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3-2, 1,147, $1,300.

21, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3-2, 1,145, $1,200.

22 (tie), Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 2-3, and Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3-2, 1,116, $1,200.

24, ss-n-Ken Konczos, Medina, Ohio, 3-2, 1,095, $1,200.

25, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2-3, 1,094, $1,100.

26, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1-4, 1,091, $1,100.

27, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2-3, 1,079, $1,100.

28, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3-2, 1,052, $1,100.

29, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1-4, 1,034, $1,200.

30, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1-4, 1,027, $1,100.

31, ss-Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 1-4, 1,006, $1,100.

32, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 0-5, 975, $1,100

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

33, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,080, $1,050.

34, ss-David Kneas, Annapolis, Md., 1,075, $1,050.

35, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,065, $1,050.

36, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,063, $1,050.

37 (tie), Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., and, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,056, $1,050.

39, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,050, $1,050.

40 (tie), ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., and Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,042, $1,000.

42, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,038, $1,000.

43, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1,025, $1,000.

44, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 1,019, $1,000.

45, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,013, $1,000.

46, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 991, $1,000.

47, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 967, $1,000.

n-denotes non-member; ss-denotes PBA60 bowler.