Brian Voss Surges to PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 15, 2018) – Bowling in his first tournament for players 60 and over, PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss posted a 5-0-1 record and averaged 248 in the first match play round to take the lead in the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by 900 Global Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.

Voss, a 25-time PBA Tour and two-time PBA50 Tour winner who was third after qualifying, finished with a 4,889 20-game pinfall total (including bonus pins) after three rounds to go around Sammy Ventura in second with 4,883 and qualifying leader three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who dropped to third with 4,866.

Voss bowled games of 237, 224, 279, 248, 278 and 225 in Wednesday’s first match play round.

“At 60 I’m finding the key to success out here is not being hurt and do your best to stay in shape,” said Voss, who turned 60 on Aug. 4 to become eligible for the Dick Weber Championship. “It just feels strange for me to be bowling competitively at 60. I guess the consolation is I’m the youngest, or at least pretty close to the youngest, 60-year-old out here.”

Voss, who won the PBA50 Mooresville Open in May for his second PBA50 Tour title, will lead the 32-player field into Thursday morning’s second match play round which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at 1 p.m.

Sullins led qualifying with a 3,331 14-game pinfall but could only manage a 3-3 record in match play while Ventura, who finished qualifying with 3,309, was able to retain his second spot thanks to a 4-2 record.

Rounding out the top five were Bruce Hall of Westborough, Mass., with 4,826 and Leroy Johnson of Chicago with 4,705. Both players had 5-1 records in match play.

PBA Hall of Famer and Fort Wayne native Ron Mohr made a big surge from 25th after qualifying to finish sixth after the first match play round finishing with a 5-1 record and 4,702 pinfall. Defending champion Darryl Bower of Middletown, Pa., finished the day in 15th with a 3-3 record and 4,520 pinfall.

The PBA60 Dick Weber Championship is the final event of the PBA50 Tour season and is the second event specifically for players 60 and over. Mike Dias, who currently sits in eighth place, won the Super Senior Classic for players 60 and over in June.

The final day of the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling now with multiple streams beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Subscription information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com.

PBA60 DICK WEBER CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by 900 Global

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Wednesday

THIRD ROUND RESULTS (after 20 games. All players advance to Thursday morning’s second match play round. Includes match play record and total pinfall including bonus pins)

1, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 5-0-1, 4,889.

2, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 4-2, 4,883.

3, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3-3, 4,866.

4, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 5-1, 4,826.

5, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 5-1, 4,705.

6, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5-1, 4,702.

7, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 5-1, 4,700.

8, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 5-1, 4,698.

9, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2-4, 4,601.

10, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3-3, 4,578.

11, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 3-3, 4,564.

12, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3-3, 4,560.

13, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 4-2, 4,552.

14, n-Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 4-2, 4,543.

15, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3-3, 4,520.

16, n-Ed Austreng, Wterford, Mich., 5-1, 4,492.

17, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3-3, 4,491.

18, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 2-4, 4,489.

19, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3-3, 4,484.

20, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 3-3, 4,469.

21, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 2-4, 4,453.

22, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2-4, 4,415.

23, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1-5, 4,398.

24, Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 2-4, 4,376.

25, n-Gus Yannaras, Greenfield, Wis., 1-5, 4,374.

26, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 3-3, 4,354.

27, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2-4, 4,344.

28, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3-3, 4,320.

29, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2-3-1, 4,319.

30, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1-5, 4,269.

31, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 1-5-, 4,162.

32, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 0-6, 4,143.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 14 games. Top 32 players advance to match play)

1, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,331.

2, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,309.

3, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,233.

4, (tie) Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., and William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 3,198.

6, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,196.

7, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,173.

8, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,154.

9, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,151.

10, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 3,145.

11, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,137.

12, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,132.

13, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,126.

14, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,125.

15, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,107.

16, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,102.

17, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,085.

18, n-Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 3,080.

19, n-Gus Yannaras, Greenfield, Wis., 3,075.

20, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,071.

21, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,068.

22, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,043.

23, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,032.

24, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 3,029.

25, (tie) Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, and Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,021.

27, Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 3,012.

28, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,995.

29, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 2,994.

30, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,991.

31, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 2,989.

32, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,979.

Did not advance

33, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,966.

34, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,956.

35, Bill Sell, Menasha, Wis., 2,945.

36, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,938.

37, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 2,933.

38, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 2,928.

39, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,925.

40, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,916.

41, n-Victor Van Hentenryck, Fort Wayne, Ind., 2,907.

42, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,901.

43, (tie) n-Fred McLain, Allen Park, Mich., and Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,899.

45, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,896.

46, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,893.

47, n-Mike Haggerty, Montrose, Mich., 2,892.

48, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 2,889.

49, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,886.

50, (tie) Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., and John Hunt, Grayling, Mich., 2,883.

52, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,877.

53, (tie) n-Francis Bax, Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Frankie May, Reading, Pa., 2,870.

55, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,866.

56, n-George Phillips, Centreville, Mich., 2,864.

57, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,847.

58, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,844.

59, Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 2,843.

60, (tie) Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., and Timothy Kauble, Marion, Ohio, 2,834.

62, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 2,814.

63, n-Daniel Mayer, Waterford, Mich., 2,809.

64, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 2,801.

65, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2,793.

66, Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,771.

67, Carlton Turley, Huntingtown, Md., 2,764.

68, n-Earl Bell, Troy, Tenn., 2,761.

69, (tie) Don Lane, San Francisco, and Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,753.

71, Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 2,728.

72, (tie) Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, and Lance Lorfeld, University Place, Wash., 2,725.

74, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,716.

75, Richard Nardozza, Clearfield, Pa., 2,705.

76, n-David Memmer, Defiance, Ohio, 2,704.

77, n-Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,693.

78, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 2,682.

79, Mike Flinchbaugh, Marion, Ohio, 2,652.

80, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,639.

81, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 2,637.

82, (tie) Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, and Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md., 2,618.

84, n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Va., 2,613.

85, n-Victor Latuch, Somerset, Penn., 2,595.

86, Burdette Walker, Rockwood, Pa., 2,574.

87, Allen Brothers, Punxsutawney, Pa., 2,555.

88, n-John Goerlitz, Defiance, Ohio, 2,523.

89, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,519.

90, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,495.

91, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,457.

92, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,447.

93, Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 2,424.

94, Robert Teeters, Lapel, Ind., 2,358.

95, n-William Zwit, Galesburg, Ill., 2,271.

96, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 2,097.

97, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 2,190.

300 games – Charlie Tapp, Warren Nelson, Kevin Foley

n-non-member