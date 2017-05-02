Brian Voss Puts Experience to Good Use to Take First Round Lead in PBA50 Race City Open

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Relying on his experience and some additional practice seemed to be the right formula for PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., after taking the first round lead in the PBA50 Race City Open presented by Columbia 300 Monday at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes.

Voss, a 25-time PBA Tour and one-time PBA50 Tour winner, topped the 136-player field with a 1,899 eight-game pinfall total (237.3 average) to edge out Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, in second by one pin. Voss bowled games of 219, 236, 259, 218, 279, 215, 236 and 237.

After bowling on and off on the PBA50 Tour for seven seasons, Voss won his first PBA50 Tour title in the Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic in 2016.

“I’m older but wiser,” said the 58-year-old Voss, who had a more than two decade career on the PBA Tour. “I’ve never stopped learning but I just wish I could apply all that experience when I need it.

“I’ve been practicing quite a bit more which is helping,” he continued. “I had been practicing four or five times a week. The only difference is I’m practicing four or five games each time as opposed to 20 or 30 when I was bowling on the regular tour.”

Defending champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., finished the round in third with a 1,852 pinfall followed by fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., in fourth with 1,846. Williams, the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins, and Weber, who has 37 wins which ranks fourth all-time, are tied with 10 career PBA50 Tour titles.

Weber, the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year, won the Mooresville Open last year for the second of a record four consecutive PBA50 Tour wins.

Weber is also trying for his 100th career title in PBA competition, which includes PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, PBA regional and PBA50 regional titles. He is two behind Williams who reached the century mark by winning a regional in December 2016 and a PBA50 regional in March for his 101st title.

Five-time PBA Tour winner Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who is bowling in his rookie season on the PBA50 Tour, finished the round in fifth with a 1,838 pinfall.

After Tuesday’s second round the top 24 players will advance directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional eight players advancing to match play after a cashers round Wednesday morning.

The Race City Open is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 RACE CITY OPEN PRESENTED BY COLUMBIA 300

George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville, N.C., Monday

FIRST ROUND

(after 8 games)

1, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,899.

2, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,898.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,852.

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,846.

5, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,838.

6, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,836.

7, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 1,827.

8, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,824.

9, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,812.

10, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,810.

11, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,799.

12, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 1,797.

13, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,794.

14, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,790.

15, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,777.

16, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,768.

17, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,765.

18, (tie) Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, and Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,762.

20, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,757.

21, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,756.

22, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 1,749.

23, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,744.

24, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,743.

25, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,734.

26, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,731.

27, (tie) Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., and Ken Gibson, Greenville, S.C., 1,729.

29, Curt Guinn, Greenwood, S.C., 1,728.

30, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,720.

31, (tie) Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., and Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 1,713.

33, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 1,708.

34, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,706.

35, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,705.

36, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,704.

37, (tie) Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., and Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,703.

39, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,697.

40, (tie) Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., and Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,696.

42, (tie) Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., and Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,693.

44, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,692.

45, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 1,691.

46, Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 1,690.

47, Bobby Johnson, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,688.

48, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,686.

49, Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 1,685.

50, Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 1,683.

51, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,681.

52, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,674.

53, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,670.

54, (tie) Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., and Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,669.

56, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,667.

57, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,662.

58, Ken Shealy, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 1,659.

59, Dannie Hettinger, Circleville, Ohio, 1,658.

60, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,654.

60, Chuck Walker, Blaine, Tenn., 1,654.

62, David Sanders, Blythewood, S.C., 1,653.

63, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,650.

64, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,647.

65, n-Paul Kreins, Mooresville, NC, 1,646.

66, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 1,642.

67, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,639.

68, David Kneas, Annapolis, Md., 1,638.

69, Roy Buckley, Westerville, Ohio, 1,636.

70, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,634.

71, George Pappas, Charlotte, N.C., 1,632.

72, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,628.

73, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,626.

74, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 1,625.

75, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,621.

76, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,618.

77, James Blackstone, Kennesaw, Ga., 1,615.

78, Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,611.

79, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,610.

80, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,603.

81, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,598.

82, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,596.

83, Mac Sanders, Taylors, S.C., 1,590.

84, Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1,587.

85, Jesse Phillips, Charlotte, N.C., 1,583.

86, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,577.

87, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 1,576.

88, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,574.

89, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 1,572.

90, (tie) Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,571.

92, (tie) Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., and John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,570.

94, Richard Wilburn, Jr., Adamstown, Md., 1,565.

95, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 1,562.

96, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 1,559.

97, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,556.

98, n-Brian Wallace, Lexington, Ky., 1,555.

99, Scott Thomsen, Sumter, S.C., 1,554.

100, n-David Cushion, Dewitt, Mich., 1,553.

101, Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 1,548.

101, Todd Wilson, Summerfield, N.C., 1,548.

103, (tie) Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., and Keith Lesko, Chicago, Ill., 1,545.

105, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,544.

106, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 1,539.

107, Steven Grotowski, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, 1,538.

108, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,535.

109, Darryl Traber, Waterford, Wis., 1,533.

110, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,519.

111, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,509.

112, (tie) Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., and William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,508.

114, Greg Wilhelm, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,506.

115, Charlie Earnst, York, Pa., 1,505.

116, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,503.

117, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,501.

118, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,499.

119, Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,494.

120, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,486.

121, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,478.

122, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,477.

123, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,472.

124, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,469.

125, James Cayton, Canton, N.C., 1,451.

126, James Lord, Fort Mill, S.C., 1,446.

127, Chuck Anton, Chesterfield, Va., 1,437.

128, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,435.

129, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 1,430.

130, Steve Petroff, Concord, N.C., 1,429.

131, Lonnie Dyer, Charlotte, NC, 1,427.

132, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,422.

133, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,411.

134, Larry Graybeal, Elizabethton, Tenn., 1,403.

135, n-Sherwin Bates, Cullman, Ala., 1,397.

136, n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, 1,337.

300 games (1) – David Cushion