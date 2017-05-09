Brian LeClair Wins Johnny Petraglia BVL Open to Become Season’s First PBA50 Tour Two-Time Winner

Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., won the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick Tuesday to become the season’s first PBA50 Tour two-time winner.

LeClair defeated two-time PBA50 Player of the Year and eight-time winner Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 245-195, in the championship match at Farmingdale Lanes to also win his third career PBA50 Tour title.

LeClair, who was the top qualifier for the finals, dominated from the start throwing strikes in the first eight of nine frames. Mohr, who qualified second, was able to get his ball to the pocket but had trouble with pin carry during the match.

“I don’t know that I bowled that much better of a game than Ron,” LeClair said. “The key for me was to keep my hand behind the ball at release to get more forward roll. Sometimes that’s an advantage and sometimes it’s not, but it looked like guys were having trouble with pin carry if they had too much side roll.”

LeClair went undefeated in the final round of match play winning all six of his matches to earn the top qualifying position for the stepladder finals.

“It was one of those days where it seemed like I couldn’t bowl a bad game and my opponents couldn’t get anything going,” said LeClair, who won the season-opening Pasco County Florida Open. “All the pieces just seemed to fit this week.”

LeClair finished second in last year’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open losing to reigning PBA50 Player of the Year Pete Weber 223-204 in the title match.

In the semi-final match, Mohr, who was hoping to end a five-year drought without a PBA50 Tour win, defeated five-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., 226-168, to advance to the title match.

Learn advanced to the semi-final with a 243-197 win over PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela in the second stepladder match.

In the opening match, Monacelli, who was trying for his eighth PBA50 Tour title, beat John Conroy of Mahopac, N.Y., 224-194. Making his first finals appearance, Conroy earned a career-high fifth-place finish.

The PBA50 Tour travels to Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis May 13-16 for the PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship, the first major of the season. Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Tuesday

Final Standings

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., $7,500.

2, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $4,000.

3, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., $2,500.

4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $2,000.

5, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y. $1,750.

Stepladder Results

Match One – Monacelli def. Conroy, 222-194.

Match Two – Learn def. Monacelli, 243-197.

Semi-final Match – Mohr def. Learn, 226-168.

Championship – LeClair def. Mohr, 245-195.

Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play record and bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 6-0, 1,741.

2, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 4-2, 1,585.

3, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4-2, 1,574.

4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4-2, 1,540.

5, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 4-2, 1,510.

6, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 4-2, 1,498, $1,500.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3-3, 1,474, $1,500.

8, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3-3, 1,426, $1,500.

9, n-Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 4-2, 1,401, $1,400.

10, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3-3, 1,388, $1,300.

11, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3-3, 1,358, $1,300.

12, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1-5, 1,342, $1,400.

13, ss-n-John Masiello, Buffalo, N.Y., 2-4, 1,338, $1,300.

14, Glenn Smith, New York, 1-5, 1,308, $1,300.

15, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1-5, 1,305, $1,300.

16, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1-5, 1,286, $1,300.

Match Play Round 1

(after five games including match play record and bonus pins)

17, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2-3, 1,147, $1,100.

18, ss-Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 1-4, 1,143, $1,100.

19, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 3-2, 1,107, $1,100.

20, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2-3, 1,096, $1,100.

21, ss-Tom Laskow, Dover, N.J., 2-3, 1,086, $1,100.

22, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1-4, 1,071, $1,100.

23, n-Geroge Szczublewski, West Seneca, N.Y., 0-4-1, 1,020, $1,100.

24, Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 1-4, 1,005, $1,100.

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,094, $1,000.

26, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,090, $1,000.

27, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 1,086, $1,000.

28, ss-Andrew Smith, Colonie, N.Y., 1,082, $1,000.

29, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,080, $1,000.

30, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,079, $1,000.

31, (tie) ss-n-Rob Sperling, Livingston, N.J., 1,072, and n-Craig Schoonmaker, Glenville, N.Y., 1,072, $1,000.

32, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,008, $1,000.

33, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 990, $1,000.

34, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 957, $1,000.

35, ss-n-Louis Getzelman, Massapequa, N.Y., 935, $1,000.

ss-PBA60 player age 60 and over; n-non-member