Brian LeClair Tops Qualifying for PBA50 Spectrum Lanes Open

WYOMING, Mich. (July 27, 2019) – With recent back-to-back wins in the PBA50 River City Extreme and South Shore Opens, Brian LeClair continues his late-season surge after averaging 238 to take top qualifier honors for the PBA50 Spectrum Lanes Open presented by DV8 Saturday.

LeClair, who finished tied for fourth after the first round with an 1,843 pinfall total for eight games, bowled 1,964 in the second round Saturday to finish with a 3,807 16-game overall pinfall to lead 32 players into match play. He bowled games of 278, 257, 235, 227, 263, 222, 224 and 258 in the second round.

“I think the key so far is that I’m able to play my “A” game here,” said the 2017 PBA50 Player of the Year, who finished 22nd in last week’s PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic. “Last week it was kind of frustrating because I couldn’t get the ball to do what I wanted and I didn’t have the ability to fix the problem. This week I’m able to stand left and throw the ball out to the right and it comes back strong which is where I’m most effective.”

Walter Ray Williams Jr. closed his second round with a 268 game to finish qualifying in second with a 3,751 pinfall for 16 games.

With three consecutive PBA50 Tour wins to start the season and no finishes worse than ninth including a runner-up finish in last week’s David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic, the PBA Hall of Famer has put together a dominant season. His work isn’t done however, as he still needs to finish 15th to clinch his third PBA50 Player of the Year honor. Williams also will be trying for a PBA50 Tour record 15th career win.

Sunday’s six-game match play rounds are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET after which the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

Trying for his second consecutive win of the season, PBA Hall of Famer and David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic winner Ron Mohr was able to continue his momentum finishing qualifying in third with 3,688.

Rounding out the top five were Bo Goergen of Sanford, Michigan with 3,664, and Warren Eales of Chandler, Arizona with 3,653.

Spectrum Lanes Open final-day coverage will be streamed live by PBA’s online bowling channel FloBowling.For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 SPECTRUM LANES OPEN

Presented by DV8

Spectrum Lanes, Wyoming, Mich., Saturday

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 16 games. Top 32 advance to Sunday’s match play.)

1, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,807.

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,751.

3, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,668.

4, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,664.

5, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,653.

6, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,646.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,643.

8, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,628.

9, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,592.

10, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,575.

11, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 3,563.

12, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,519.

13, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,503.

14, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,500.

15, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,493.

16, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,492.

17, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,489.

18, Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, 3,484.

19, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,476.

20, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,470.

21, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,437.

22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,420.

23, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,416.

24, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 3,404.

25, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,398.

26, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 3,397.

27, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,392.

28, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,387.

29, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,385.

30, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,380.

31, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,378.

32, Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 3,378.

Did not advance:

33, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,378, $1,000.

34, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,373, $1,000

35, Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., 3,348.

36, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,343.

37, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 3,336.

38, ss-Mike Mineman, St Louis, 3,329, $1,000.

39, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 3,325.

40, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,321, $1,000.

41, ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,318, $1,000.

42, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 3,315.

43, Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 3,310.

44, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,309.

45, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,306.

46, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,292, $1,000.

47, Carlos Denot, Mexico, 3,287.

48, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,285, $1,000.

49, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,283.

50, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,280.

51, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,279, $1,000.

52, (tie) Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, and Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,274.

54, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,272.

55, ss-Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,269, $1,000.

56, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,266.

57, Pete DiChiara, Ardsley, N.Y., 3,265.

58, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,259.

59, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 3,254.

60, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,242.

61, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,230.

62, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,223.

63, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,220.

64, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,216.

65, Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 3,208.

66, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,190.

67, Michael Craig, Westerville, Ohio, 3,189.

68, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 3,188.

69, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,182.

70, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,175.

71, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,167.

72, Greg Wilson, Warrenton, Va., 3,158.

73, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 3,147.

74, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,110.

75, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,103.

76, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,102.

77, Greg Scheetz, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3,092.

78, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 3,079.

79, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,041.

80, Glenn Smith, New York, 3,025.

81, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 3,012.

82, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,004.

83, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 2,978.

84, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 2,975.

85, Randy Robertson, Evansville, Ind., 2,959.

86, (tie) Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., and Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,928.

88, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 2,918.

89, Dennis Briggs, New Galilee, Pa., 2,913.

90, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2,908.

91, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,906.

92, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 2,903.

93, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,816.

94, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,770.

95, Mark Abraham, Lansing, Mich., 2,763.

96, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,762.

97, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,748.

98, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,296.

99, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,407.

100, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 1,375.

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over cashing for $1,000