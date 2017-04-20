Brian LeClair Averages 250 in Second Round To Top PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open Qualifying

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., put together a 1,753 seven-game pinfall total (250.4 average) in the second round to top qualifying Wednesday in the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open at Lane Glo Bowl leading a field of 32 players into match play.

After bowling 1,671 to finish third after the first round, LeClair was the model of consistency in the second round with games of 246, 268, 237, 243, 245, 258 and 256 surging into the lead with a 3,424 14-game pinfall total (244 average).

“That round probably looked more consistent than it was,” said LeClair, who won the 2015 Fountain Valley Open for his lone PBA50 Tour title. “There weren’t too many highs or too many lows, but I had my share of splits and opens. Fortunately, I was able to string strikes to make up for it.

In 2016, LeClair had a best finish of second which came in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.

“I’m bowling well in spurts but haven’t been able to put together a tournament where I’ve bowled well all the way through,” the 52-year-old LeClair added. “I’m working on building more consistency into my game.”

LeClair holds a 137-pin lead over first round leader and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas with 3,287. Mohr finished second in the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open at Lane Glo Bowl that concluded on Monday.

Finishing qualifying in third was Steve Pavlinko of Sewell, N.J., with 3,279, followed by two-time PBA50 Tour winner Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis., 3,228, and 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham of Centerville, Ohio in fifth with 3,201. PBA50 Tour rookie and five-time PBA Tour winner Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix finished sixth with 3,173.

Defending champion, PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., finished the round in 12th with 3,142.

Five-time PBA Tour winner, Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., who is also making his PBA50 Tour debut, also advanced to match play finishing 20th with 3,101.

After Thursday’s match play rounds, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals set for 4 p.m. ET.

The Pasco County Open is streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 PASCO COUNTY FLORIDA OPEN

Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla., Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

(After 14 games. Top 32 players advance to match play)

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,424.

2, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,287.

3, Steve Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 3,279.

4, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,228.

5, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,201.

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,173.

7, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,168.

8, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,164.

9, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,161.

10, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,153.

11, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,146.

12, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,142.

13, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,137.

14, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,123.

15, Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 3,115.

16, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,111.

17, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,105.

18, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,103.

18, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3,103.

20, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,101.

21, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,097.

22, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3,087.

23, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 3,074.

24, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,071.

25, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,065.

26, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,061.

27, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,055.

28, (tie) Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., and Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,048.

30, (tie) Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., and John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,044.

32, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3,040.

Did not advance:

33, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,039, $1,000.

34, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,030, $1,000.

35, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,025, $1,000.

36, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,024, $1,000.

37, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,017, $1,000.

38, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,016, $1,000.

39, (tie) William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 3,013, and John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., 3,013, $1,000.

41, Glenn Smith, New York, 3,008, $1,000.

42, (tie) Bobby Sense, Jr., Massillon, Ohio, 2,993, and Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 2,993, $1,000.

44, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,989, $1,000.

45, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 2,987, $1,000.

46, ss-n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 2,982, $1,000.

46, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,982, $1,000.

48, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2,975.

49, ss-Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,972, $1,000.

50, (tie) John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, and Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,971.

52, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2,969.

53, (tie) Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., and Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 2,965.

55, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 2,960.

56, Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 2,951.

57, n-Edward Irwin, Hudson, Fla., 2,950.

58, ss-n-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 2,948, $1,000.

59, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 2,944.

60, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,938.

61, Harry Alchin III, Madeira Beach, Fla., 2,935.

62, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,933, $1,000.

63, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,930, $1,000.

64, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 2,928, $1,000.

65, ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,921, $1,000.

66, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,920, $1,000.

67, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 2,911.

68, n-John Stronka, Davie, Fla., 2,909.

69, n-John Thomspon, Sarasota, Fla., 2,903.

70, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2,902.

71, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,897.

72, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 2,894.

73, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,883.

74, (tie) n-William Tramel, Crawforville, Fla., and Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 2,881.

76, (tie) Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., and Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,876.

78, Harry Wright, Venice, Fla., 2,875.

79, Billy Block, Pembroke Pines, Fla., 2,874.

80, n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 2,872.

81, (tie) Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,867.

83, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 2,860.

84, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 2,853.

85, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,851.

86, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,848.

87, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 2,846.

88, Michael Shequin, Debary, Fla., 2,832.

89, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,831.

90, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,826.

91, Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 2,821.

92, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,819.

93, John Dougherty III, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 2,818.

94, Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 2,805.

95, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,800.

96, (tie) Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., and Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 2,799.

98, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,796.

99, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 2,795.

100, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,792.

101, James Deplanche, Taylor, Mich., 2,780.

102, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 2,777.

103, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,776.

104, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,772.

105, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,762.

106, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 2,756.

107, Han Chen, Wellington, Fla., 2,744.

108, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,743.

109, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,737.

110, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,735.

111, n-Jeffery Roberson, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., 2,724.

111, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 2,724.

113, (tie) Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 2,719.

115, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 2,718.

116, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 2,712.

117, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,703.

118, Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 2,699.

119, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,696.

120, n-Peter Hernandez, Land O Lakes, Fla., 2,692.

121, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 2,690.

122, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 2,687.

123, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 2,663.

124, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 2,660.

125, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,652.

126, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,643.

127, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,628.

128, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,622.

129, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 2,610.

130, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 2,585.

131, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,577.

132, (tie) Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., and Larry Gross, Ocala, Fla., 2,575.

134, (tie) John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., and Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,541.

137, Gary Morgan, Atlanta, 2,535.

138, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,530.

139, Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,515.

140, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,473.

n – non-member

ss-PBA60 players cashing for $1,000