Brian Kretzer Wins PBA50 Cup for first PBA50 Tour Title

WYOMING, Mich. (Aug. 12, 2018) – Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, defeated PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, 259-225, in the title match of the PBA50 Cup presented by DV8 Sunday at Spectrum Lanes to win his first title on PBA’s tour for players 50 and over.

Monacelli jumped out to the early lead with four strikes in a row to start the title match and looked to be well in control with a 20-pin lead in the fifth frame. A turning point in the match came when Kretzer was able to convert the 2-4-10 split in the fifth frame to stay in the match and then went on to finish with seven consecutive strikes for the win. Still in contention in the ninth frame, Monacelli got a bad break when he left a pocket 7-10 split which ended his hopes of winning his fifth PBA50 Tour major title.

“When I left the 2-4-10 in the fifth frame I told myself that the match isn’t over if I can make this split,” Kretzer said. “I was fortunate to make it and then I just had to buckle down. It was up to me to make the right adjustments and make good shots for the rest of the match.”

Kretzer finished second after the qualifying portion of the tournament and put together a 10-6 record in match play earlier in the day Sunday which helped him earn the No. 1 qualifying position for the stepladder finals.

“I had a good feeling the whole tournament,” said the 52-year-old Kretzer, who also owns one PBA Tour title. “There was really never a time in the tournament where I felt like I was in trouble. It just seemed like all the ingredients were there to get it done this time.”

Earlier this season Kretzer finished second in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open and had other top finishes of third in the Security Federal Savings Bank Championship and River City Extreme Open.

Monacelli defeated South Shore Open winner Eugene McCune of Munster, Ind., 250-181, in the semifinal match to advance to the title match against Kretzer. McCune posted a 13-3 record in match play to earn the No. 2 spot for the finals.

In the second match, Monacelli, who qualified third for the finals, beat fellow Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III, 237-192, to advance to the semifinal.

It was a memorable fourth-place finish for Bohn after taking a side trip to New York between the first and second rounds to participate in a National Bowling Day segment on “FOX & Friends” Saturday morning in New York City. He returned just in time to make the second round Saturday afternoon and went on to take top qualifier honors. In Sunday’s match play, he posted a 10-6 record which helped him earn the No. 4 position for the finals.

In the opening stepladder match Bohn defeated No. 5 qualifier PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 248-214, to advance to the second match against Monacelli. Bohn was trying for his fifth PBA50 Tour title and Mohr was trying for his 11th.

The 2018 PBA50 Tour season ends Aug. 14-16 with the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by 900 Global for players 60 and over at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The PBA60 Dick Weber Championship will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. Subscription information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 CUP

Presented by DV8

Spectrum Lanes, Wyoming, Mich., Sunday

Final Standings:

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, $10,000.

2, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $5,500.

3, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., $3,000.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $2,500.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $2,000.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Bohn def. Mohr, 248-214.

Match Two – Monacelli def. Bohn, 237-192.

Semifinal Match – Monacelli def. McCune, 250-181

Championship Match – Kretzer def. Monacelli, 259-225.

FOURTH ROUND RESULTS (after 32 games. Top five advance to stepladder finals. Includes match play record and total pinfall including bonus pins)

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 10-6, 7,316.

2, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 13-3, 7,252.

3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 10-6, 7,238.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 10-6, 7,233.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 10-6, 7,216.

6, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 12-4, 7,212, $1,800.

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 13-3, 7,142, $1,700.

8, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 11-5, 7,067, $1,650.

9, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 9-7, 7,047, $1,600.

10, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 11-5, 7,046, $1,550.

11, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 8-8, 7,004, $1,500.

12, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 10-6, 6,978, $1,450.

13, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 8-7-1, 6,902, $1,400.

14, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 8-7-1, 6,866, $1,375.

15, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 8-8, 6,851, $1,350.

16, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 7-9, 6,792, $1,325.

17, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 6-10, 6,772, $1,300.

18, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 8-8, 6,739, $1,275.

19, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 5-11, 6,732, $1,250.

20, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5-10-1, 6,728, $1,240.

21, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 7-9, 6,712, $1,230.

22, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 8-8, 6,706, $1,220.

23, n-Michael Kereluk, Warren, Mich., 6-10, 6,613, $1,210.

24, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 5-11, 6,577, $1,200.

25, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 6-10, 6,543, $1,190.

26, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 5-11, 6,531, $1,180.

27, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4-11-1, 6,517, $1,170.

28, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 5-11, 6,489, $1,160.

29, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 7-9, 6,475, $1,155.

30, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1-7, 6,101, $1,150.

THIRD ROUND RESULTS (after 24 games. Includes match play record and total pinfall including bonus pins. All players advance to fourth round)

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 5-3, 5,457.

2, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 5-3, 5,412.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 7-1, 5,350.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4-4, 5,348.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5-3, 5,320.

6, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 6-2, 5,305.

7, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 7-1, 5,301.

8, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 4-4, 5,258.

9, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 4-3-1, 5,257.

10, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 5-3, 5,231.

11, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 5-3, 5,186.

12, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 5-3, 5,153.

13, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 4-4, 5,134.

14, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-3-1, 5,124.

15, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4-3-1, 5,112.

16, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 5-3, 5,107.

17, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3-5, 5,098.

18, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 6-2, 5,087.

19, (tie) Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4-4, and John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 4-4, 5,048.

21, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1-7, 5,023.

22, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3-4-1, 5,017.

23, n-Michael Kereluk, Warren, Mich., 2-6, 5,009.

24, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3-5, 4,983.

25, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2-6, 4,966.

26, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 2-6, 4,923.

27, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 2-6, 4,898.

28, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2-6, 4,896.

29, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2-6, 4,824.

30, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3-5, 4,818.

n-non-member