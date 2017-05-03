Brian Kretzer Gets Badly Needed Encouragement as PBA50 Race City Open Top Qualifier

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – After disappointing finishes in the first two PBA50 Tour tournaments of the 2017 season, Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, got some badly needed encouragement after taking top qualifier honors in the PBA50 Race City Open presented by Columbia 300 Tuesday at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes.

Kretzer, a one-time PBA Tour and PBA50 Tour titlist, finished qualifying with a 3,799 16-game pinfall total (237.4 average) bowling games of 226, 226, 237, 257, 255, 226, 205 and 269 in Tuesday’s second round. He was second after the first round with a 1,898 pinfall.

“Everything just came together,” said Kretzer, who finished 82nd in last week’s UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages and 98th in the season-opening Pasco County Florida Open. “I was able to use one ball and just make the adjustments with my speed and hand position. Since I was playing further inside on the lane than anyone else, I was kind of bowling on a fresh condition where I didn’t have to make a lot drastic changes.

“I’ve always preferred to make adjustments with my ball speed and hand position instead of going to a different ball,” added Kretzer, who had two third-place finishes in 2016. “Today the lane condition came to me rather than me having to chase the condition.”

The top 24 players advanced directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds. Players qualifying 25th-45th plus eight PBA60 players advanced to a cashers’ round that will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play concludes the top five will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

PBA Hall of Famer and tournament defending champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., got off to a slow start to the PBA50 Tour season with a 21st-place finish in last week’s Sun Bowl In The Villages but will improve on that after finishing qualifying in second 40-pins behind Kretzer with 3,759.

Weber, the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year, won the Mooresville Open last year for the second of a record four consecutive PBA50 Tour wins.

Five-time PBA Tour winner Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who is bowling in his rookie season on the PBA50 Tour, finished qualifying in third with a 3,751 pinfall. Rounding out the top five were Hall of Famers Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., with 3,677, and Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., with 3,672.

Weber, a 37-time PBA Tour winner, is trying for his 100th career title in PBA competition, which includes PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, PBA regional and PBA50 regional titles. He is two behind Williams, the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins, who reached the century mark by winning a regional in December 2016 and a PBA50 regional in March for his 101st title. Both Weber and Williams own 10 PBA50 Tour titles.

First round leader Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., finished qualifying in ninth with a 3,593 pinfall.

The Race City Open is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 RACE CITY OPEN PRESENTED BY COLUMBIA 300

George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday

SECOND ROUND

(after 16 games; top 24 advance to match play; 25th-45th plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round which determines eight additional match play finalists)

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,799.

2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,759.

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,751.

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,677.

5, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,672.

6, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,606.

7, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 3,605.

8, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,596.

9, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,593.

10, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3,585.

11, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,581.

12, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,580.

13, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,574.

14, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,563.

15, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,535.

16, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,520.

17, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,505.

18, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,488.

19, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,483.

20, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,475.

21, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 3,459.

22, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 3,450.

23, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,432.

24, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,429.

25, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,428.

26, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,427.

27, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,426.

28, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,416.

29, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,415.

30, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,414.

31, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,408.

32, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,407.

33, Curt Guinn, Greenwood, S.C., 3,401.

34, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,399.

35, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,398.

36, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,388.

37, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,381.

38, (tie) Ken Gibson, Greenville, S.C., and Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,374.

40, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,373.

41, Bobby Johnson, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,372.

42, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3,371.

43, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,365.

44, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 3,362.

45, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,360.

46, ss-Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 3,353.

47, (tie) Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., and Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,348.

49, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 3,342.

50, Scott Thomsen, Sumter, S.C., 3,332.

51, ss-Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 3,326.

52, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 3,312.

53, Ken Shealy, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 3,311.

54, (tie) Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., and ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 3,307.

56, (tie) ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, and Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,299.

58, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,296.

59, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,294.

60, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,284.

61, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,283.

62, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 3,282.

63, (tie) ss-David Kneas, Annapolis, Md., and Chuck Walker, Blaine, Tenn., 3,280.

65, n-Paul Kreins, Mooresville, NC, 3,272.

66, (tie) Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., and James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,269.

68, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,265.

69, George Pappas, Charlotte, N.C., 3,262.

70, Keith Lesko, Chicago, Ill., 3,261.

71, Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 3,248.

72, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,241.

73, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,235.

74, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,233.

75, Roy Buckley, Westerville, Ohio, 3,226.

76, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,219.

77, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,214.

78, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,213.

79, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 3,200.

80, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 3,198.

81, Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 3,194.

82, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,192.

83, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 3,189.

84, Darryl Traber, Waterford, Wis., 3,184.

85, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,180.

86, (tie) Mac Sanders, Taylors, S.C., and Dannie Hettinger, Circleville, Ohio, 3,172.

88, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 3,168.

89, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,166.

90, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,164.

91, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,158.

92, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,157.

93, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 3,153.

94, n-David Cushion, Dewitt, Mich., 3,152.

95, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,143.

96, Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 3,140.

97, Todd Wilson, Summerfield, N.C., 3,139.

98, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,130.

99, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,128.

100, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,123.

101, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,119.

102, Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,117.

103, Richard Wilburn, Jr., Adamstown, Md., 3,106.

104, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 3,095.

105, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 3,092.

106, David Sanders, Blythewood, S.C., 3,089.

107, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,088.

108, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 3,085.

109, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,084.

110, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 3,069.

111, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,048.

112, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 3,033.

113, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,031.

114, Jesse Phillips, Charlotte, N.C., 2,993.

115, Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,975.

116, Greg Wilhelm, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,974.

117, Steve Petroff, Concord, N.C., 2,950.

118, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,949.

119, Larry Graybeal, Elizabethton, Tenn., 2,947.

120, Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,935.

121, James Lord, Fort Mill, S.C., 2,905.

122, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,896.

123, Charlie Earnst, York, Pa., 2,879.

124, Lonnie Dyer, Charlotte, NC, 2,875.

125, James Blackstone, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,858.

126, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,849.

127, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,844.

128, n-Sherwin Bates, Cullman, Ala., 2,841.

129, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,811.

130, Chuck Anton, Chesterfield, Va., 2,783.

131, n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, 2,755.

132, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,754.

133, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,713.

134, n-Brian Wallace, Lexington, Ky., 2,917.

135, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,503.

136, James Cayton, Canton, N.C., 1,451.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round