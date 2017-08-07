Brian Kretzer Averages 243 to Lead PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 6, 2017) – After averaging 243 to lead the first round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite, Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, hopes his qualifying lead is a sign of things to come in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the 2017 season.

Kretzer, a one-time winner on the PBA Tour who is trying for his first win on the tour for players 50 and older, led qualifying Sunday at Pro Bowl West with a 1,950 eight-game pinfall total bowling games of 278, 257, 246, 266, 210, 242, 237 and 214.

Kretzer holds a 77-pin lead over two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mike Dias of Lafayette, Colo., who finished the round in second with 1,873.

“I’ve always had pretty good luck in qualifying but it’s time to buckle down and win one of these things,” said the 51-year-old Kretzer, who won the 2010 GoRving Match Play Championship for his lone PBA Tour title. “You can’t win it on the first day. You have to win it on the third day.”

“Bowling in these shorter format tournaments can either work for you or against you,” he added. “A lot depends on timing and the decisions you make because there’s not a lot of room for error.”

Kretzer has two top 10 finishes this season with a career-tying best of third in the Northern California Classic in May. He finished ninth in last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic.

PBA Hall of Famers took the next four spots after the first round.

Pete Weber got off to a good start in his effort to salvage the 2017 PBA50 Tour season finishing third with a 1,870 pinfall.

Weber, who is looking for his first win of the season, is hoping to win his 100th career title overall in PBA competition. the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year has won 37 PBA Tour, 10 PBA50 Tour, 48 PBA regional and four PBA50 regional titles which ranks second all-time to fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. with 102 titles.

Williams, who won the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, finished the round in fourth with 1,866. Brian Voss rounded out the top five with 1,853, and Parker Bohn III, last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic winner, finished the round in sixth with 1,837.

Defending champion Eddie Graham of Centerville, Ohio, who bowled the round’s only 300 game, finished in 37th with 1,717.

After Monday’s second round the top 24 players will advance to Monday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Bowling fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DeHAYES INSURANCE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Sunday

First Round (After eight games)

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,950.

2, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,873.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,870.

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,866.

5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,853.

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,837.

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,830.

8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,828.

9, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,800.

10, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,793.

11, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,791.

12, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,785.

13, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,779.

14, (tie) Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., and Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,778.

16, (tie) ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,770.

18, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,769.

19, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,765.

20, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,756.

21, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,753.

22, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,752.

23, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,749.

24, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,745.

25, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,741.

26, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,739.

27, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 1,737.

28, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,735.

29, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,733.

30, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,731.

31, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,727.

32, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,726.

33, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,724.

34, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,723.

35, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,722.

36, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,719.

37, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,717.

38, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,712.

39, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,699.

40, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,692.

41, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,691.

42, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,689.

43, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,680.

44, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,671.

45, Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, 1,668.

46, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,666.

47, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,665.

48, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,663.

49, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 1,660.

50, ss-Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,656.

51, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,653.

52, (tie) ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,648.

54, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,643.

55, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 1,642.

56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,635.

57, (tie) ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., and ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,629.

59, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,626.

60, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,623.

61, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,622.

62, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,621.

63, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 1,618.

64, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 1,615.

65, (tie) ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, and ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,610.

67, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,600.

68, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,599.

69, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,598.

70, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,591.

71, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,588.

72, (tie) Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, and ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,584.

75, ss-Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,580.

76, ss-Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,578.

77, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 1,577.

78, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,568.

79, ss-Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,563.

80, Terry Rohrer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,561.

81, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560.

82, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,559.

83, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,550.

84, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., and Conn Casey, Canada, 1,546.

86, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,545.

87, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,544.

87, ss-Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,544.

89, (tie) ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., and ss-Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 1,538.

91, ss-Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,536.

92, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,528.

93, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,527.

94, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 1,526.

95, ss-Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 1,524.

96, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,518.

97, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,517.

98, (tie) David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., and ss-Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 1,516.

100, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,515.

101, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,511.

102, ss-Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa., 1,510.

103, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,506.

104, ss-James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,505.

105, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,496.

106, n-ss-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,492.

107, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,481.

108, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,480.

109, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 1,474.

110, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 1,468.

111, ss-Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 1,461.

112, n-John Chapman, Canada, 1,457.

113, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,452.

114, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 1,439.

115, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430.

116, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,424.

117, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,420.

118, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,415.

119, ss-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,390.

120, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,379.

121, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,374.

122, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 288.

300 games (1) – Eddie Graham

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older