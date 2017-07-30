Brad Miller, Natalie Cortese Pace PBA-PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Qualifiers

HOUSTON, Texas (July 29, 2017) – Two-time defending champions Shannon O’Keefe and Bill O’Neill kept their hopes for a third consecutive PBA-PBA Xtra Frame Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles title alive by a single pin Saturday as Brad Miller of Raytown, Mo., and partner Natalie Cortese of Hoffman Estates, Ill., led the field of 40 teams that will advance to Sunday’s cashers round at Copperfield Bowl.

Also advancing were Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, and partner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., the only team to win the event four times.

Cortese, a former Valparaiso University collegiate star and a Dexter High School All-American, averaged 213.7 for her seven qualifying games. Miller, who has won one PBA Midwest Regional title in his five-year career, averaged 232 on games of 289, 226, 221, 217, 248, 255 and 168 as they finished with a combined total of 3,120 pins and a 14-pin lead over Germany’s Birgit Poppler and PBA Tour titlist Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla. Lindsay Boomershine of Perry, Utah, and Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., were third with 3,045 pins.

O’Keefe and O’Neill, who won the tournament in 2013 as well as 2015 and ’16, kept their hopes for a third consecutive – and fourth overall – title by one pin, qualifying in 40th place, 259 pins behind the leaders. Pluhowsky and Jones, who are trying for a record fifth title, qualified in 12th place. They won the event in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.

The top 40 teams will bowl a five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. CDT Sunday, after which the top eight teams based on a combined 12 team games (24 individual games) will bowl a final eight games of round-robin match play to determine the champion. All of Sunday’s competition will be live streamed on PBA’s subscription-based bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For details, visit xtraframe.tv.

PBA/PWBA XTRA FRAME STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES

presented by Storm

Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas, Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 7 team games; top 40 advance to Sunday’s cashers round)

1, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., 3,120.

2, Birgit Poppler, Germany/Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 3,106.

3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah/Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,045.

4, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan./Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,039.

5, Bryanna Caldwell Cote, Red Rock, Ariz./Stuart Williams, England, 3,033.

6, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas/Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,022.

7, Laura Plazas, Colombia/Clint Land, Houston, Texas, 3,009.

8, Cajsa Wegner, Sweden/Mike Austin, Houston, Texas, 3,004.

9, Liz Johnson, Chicago/Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,986.

10, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,967.

11, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,955.

12, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio/Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,952.

13, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas/Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,949.

14, Maria Rodriguez, Colombia/Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,943.

15 (tie), Christina Kinney, Las Vegas/Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, and T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa./BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,942.

17, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla./Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo., 2,941.

18, Josie Earnest-Barnes, Nashville, Tenn./Kyle Barnes, Smyrna, Tenn., 2,939.

19, Jenny Wegner, Sweden/Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 2,934.

20, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine/AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,930.

21, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif./Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 2,925.

22, Karen Boyd, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., 2,920.

23, Brittni Hamilton, Nashville, Tenn./Rob Gotchall, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,914.

24, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y./Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,913.

25 (tie), Natalie Goodman, O’Fallon, Ill./EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y./Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,911.

27 (tie), Clara Guerrero, Pflugerville, Texas/Andres Gomez, Colombia, and Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va./Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,906.

29, Jamie Martin, Omaha, Neb./Sean Rangel, Omaha, Neb., 2,899.

30, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan./Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,897.

31, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia/Joe Hostetler, Louisville, Ohio, 2,894.

32, Allie Ijams, Wichita, Kan./Kevin Tatrow, Wichita, Kan., 2,891.

33 (tie), Tannya Lopez, Laredo, Texas/Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, and Kayla Johnson, Washington, Ill./DJ Archer, Houston, Texas, 2,890.

35 (tie), Brittany Smith, Des Moines, Iowa/Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas/Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,888.

37, Anggie Ramirez, Austin, Texas/Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,875.

38, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif./Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla., 2,874.

39, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas/Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,867.

40, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill./Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,861.

Failed to advance:

41, Ghislaine van der Tol, Netherlands/Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,860.

42, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.V./Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,856.

43, Jackie Carbonetto, Blauvelt, N.Y./Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,855.

44, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas/Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y., 2,852.

45, Kamilah Dammers-Naddall, Aruba/Kristijonas Sergejevas, Lithuania, 2,850.

46, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif./Aaron Pawloski, Brentwood, Calif., 2,846.

47, Sandra Gongora, Mexico/Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,836.

48, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 2,833.

49, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio/Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,831.

50, Valerie Bercier, Raymond, N.H./Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,827.

51, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa/Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,825.

52, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas/David Tullos, Spring, Texas, 2,822.

53, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y./Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,821.

54, Jennifer Russo, North Brunswick, N.J./Shawn Maldonado, Houston, Texas, 2,819.

55, Kristina Wendell, New Port Richey, Fla./Alex Aguiar, Dartmouth, Mass., 2,813.

56, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif./Timothy Tripp, Santa Clarita, Calif., 2,809.

57, Hollyann Johansen, Wichita, Kan./Austin Boulds, Wichita, Kan., 2,804.

58, Correen Lieber, Tolleson, Ariz./Eric Martinez, San Antonio, Texas, 2,803.

59, Danielle Walker, Keller, Texas/David Walker, Keller, Texas, 2,796.

60, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/Steven Smith, San Diego, Calif., 2,794.

61, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill./Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., 2,791.

62, Kristina Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y./John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 2,787.

63, Stephanie Martins, Brazil/Gary Faulkner, Orlando, Fla., 2,783.

64, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash./Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,782.

65, Chenoa Rhoades, Wichita, Kan./Jessy Bauer, Junction City, Kan., 2,779.

66 (tie), Heather Whitney, Euless, Texas/Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, and Michelle Crews, Hoover, Ala./Sean Sadat, Houston, Texas, 2,769.

68, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla./Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,765.

69, Daria Pajak, Poland/Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,763.

70, Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden/Tom Daugherty, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 2,756.

71, Tina Williams, Phoenix, Ariz./Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,754.

72, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif./Omar Arnett, Richmond, Texas, 2,743.

73 (tie), Jen Remaklus, St. Louis, Mo./Ari Wilson, Henderson, Nev., and Diana Zavjalova, Latvia/Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,742.

75, Nina Flack, Sweden/Eric Traylor, Houston, Texas, 2,740.

76, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa/Kyle Anderson, Lockport, Ill., 2,738.

77 (tie), Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn./Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., and Nicole Parkhurst, Utica, N.Y./Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,737.

79, Carol Norman , Houston, Texas/Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,728.

80, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Andrew Cain, Phoenix, Ariz., 2,726.

81, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 2,725.

82, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,718.

83, Desiree Negron, Puerto Rico/Andro Simounet, Puerto Rico, 2,716.

84, Kimi Davidson, Irving, Texas/John Pierce, Denton, Texas, 2,711.

85, Verity Crawley, England/Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,708.

86, Kaidee Sutphin, Orlando, Fla./Jon Trzcinski, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,703.

87, Jacqueline Malone, Scotia, N.Y./Keni Lowe, Accokeek, Md., 2,702.

88, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio/Ryan Holland, Houston, Texas, 2,700.

89, Sandra Andersson, Sweden/Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 2,697.

90, Mariana Ayala, Puerto Rico/Johnathan Wiley, Houston, Texas, 2,689.

91, Isabella Correa, Austin, Texas/Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,688.

92, Ashley Blakley, Houston, Texas/Derrick Woods, Houston, Texas, 2,686.

93 (tie), Ashlyn Herzberg, Wichita, Kan./Jerod Hromek, Wichita, Kan., and Catherine Rawsthorne, Lewiston, Idaho/Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 2,684.

95 (tie), Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio, Texas/T.J. Thompson, Houston, Texas, and Anita Arnett, Richmond, Texas/Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo., 2,679.

97, Samantha Linder, Sarasota, Fla./Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,678.

98, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas/Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 2,677.

99, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio, Texas/Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, Texas, 2,674.

100, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas, Nev./Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,671.

101, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta, Ga./Bob Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa., 2,669.

102, Sara DiScioscia, Hampton, Va./Ryon Collins, Colonial Heights, Va., 2,662.

103, Brigette Coleman, Gainesville, Fla./Ryan Whitney, Euless, Texas, 2,659.

104, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla./Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 2,658.

105 (tie), Mary Jo Cox, Houston, Texas/Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, and Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla./Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,653.

107, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas/Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,642.

108, Diana Jessie, Dallas, Texas/Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas, 2,635.

109, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas/George Gohagan III, Houston, Texas, 2,633.

110, Lori Schultz, Hutto, Texas/Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,628.

111, Kiara Grant, Austin, Texas/Terrance McQueen, Houston, Texas, 2,627.

112, Courtney Bolin, Houston, Texas/Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,622.

113, Kerry Moreland, Houston, Texas/Brett Stephen, Houston, Texas, 2,617.

114 (tie), Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas/David Scardaville, Houston, Texas, and Grace Hall, Oklahoma City, Okla./Will Barnes, Leander, Texas, 2,609.

116 (tie), Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif./Troy Kendrick, Coto De Caza, Calif., and Samantha Kelly, Waukesha, Wis./Eric Fritton, Milwaukee, Wis., 2,602.

118, Ashley Lawley, Friendswood, Texas/James Long, Pasadena, Texas, 2,601.

119, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn./Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, 2,591.

120, Tonya Criss, Andrews AFB, Md./Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,588.

121, Denisyha Waller, Markham, Ill./Frank Rose, Bellaire, Texas, 2,587.

122, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark./Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 2,583.

123, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas/Timmy Crites, Dallas, Texas, 2,571.

124, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo./Jason Miller, Plano, Ill., 2,563.

125, Erin Lenahan, Meadow Vista, Calif./Rickie Banister, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,561.

126, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla./Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 2,556.

127, Jelesa Maryland, Plano, Texas/Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 2,549.

128, Rachael Gittings, Glen Allen, Va./Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 2,545.

129, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa./Travis Celmer, Wernersville, Pa., 2,541.

130, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas/Brett Wolfe, Mesa, Ariz., 2,539.

131, Nicole Unsworth, Edmond, Okla./Scott Black, Yukon, Ok., 2,532.

132, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas/Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas, 2,525.

133, Kayla Ovesny, Norman, Okla./Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,517.

134, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas/Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas, 2,514.

135, Rita Heger, Spring, Texas/Jacob Heger, Spring, Texas, 2,504.

136, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas/Russell Elsner, Houston, Texas, 2,500.

137, Tiffany Morris, Wichita, Kan./Blake Starr, Oklahoma City, Okla., 2,499.

138, Robyn Roberts, Little Rock, Ark./Shane Gillmore, Mayflower, Ark., 2,498.

139, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas/Warren Reid, Dallas, Texas, 2,488.

140, Britney Russell, Houston, Texas/Nick Glidden, Houston, Texas, 2,487.

141, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas/Dylan Macon, Ennis, Texas, 2,469.

142, Heather Bergstedt, San Antonio, Texas/Harrison Jarvis, San Antonio, Texas, 2,468.

143, Connie Esters, League City, Texas/Jack Bevelhymer, Houston, Texas, 2,467.

144, Rene Fleming, Oklahoma City, Okla./Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,462.

145, Kim Burnham, Pasadena, Texas/Michiel Burnham, Pasadena, Texas, 2,417.

146, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas/Steven Lewis, Keller, Texas, 2,413.

147, Jessa Lordo, Houston, Texas/TJ Heider, Houston, Texas, 2,376.

148, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill./John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,357.

149, Nicole Maxwell, Cypress, Texas/Justin Maxwell, Cypress, Texas, 2,323.

150, Diva Gwiscz, Houston, Texas/Kevin Foerster, Houston, Texas, 2,320.

151 (tie), Jessica Peters, Toms River, N.J./Dylan Eichler, Bentonville, Ark., and Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo./Mark London, Washington, Texas, 2,307.

153, Lynda Daniels, Conroe, Texas/Scott Winski, Montgomery, Texas, 2,294.

154, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas/Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,280.

155, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas/Marvin Biagas, Houston, Texas, 2,256.

156, Sally Chitwood, Bay City, Texas/Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,214.

157, Tori Browder, Cedar Park, Texas/Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,154.

158, Danita Wyley, Fort Worth, Texas/Bobby Scott, Dallas, Texas, 2,150.

159, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas/Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,119.