BowlTV to Air Preliminary Rounds of Final Five PWBA Tour Stops

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour will livestream preliminary rounds of the final five events of the 2018 PWBA Tour season on BowlTV, the YouTube channel of the United States Bowling Congress.

Fans will be able to watch all competition, leading up to the live finals on CBS Sports Network, including two of the season’s major events, free of charge. Competition dates for each event:

Aug. 3-4 – Pepsi PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

Aug. 10-11 – BowlerX.com PWBA Twin Cities Open

Aug. 17-18 – Nationwide PWBA Columbus Open

Aug. 23-25 – QubicaAMF PWBA Players Championship

Sept. 16-19 – PWBA Tour Championship

The final day of each event includes live coverage of the stepladder finals on CBS Sports Network. The stepladder finals for the first four events will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern; the finals of the PWBA Tour Championship will be Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The PWBA, featuring the best women bowlers in the world, is supported by the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) and USBC.

Visit PWBA.com for more information on the 2018 PWBA Tour, including the complete schedule, player biographies, event coverage and more.