BowlTV Announces Collegiate Livestream Schedule for 2019-2020

ARLINGTON, Texas – BowlTV will expand its collegiate livestreaming schedule in the 2019-2020 season, covering 13 regular-season events in addition to postseason play and the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships.

The schedule will include all 10 of the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate’s Tier 1 competitions and a pair of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) events.

The Collegiate Club Championships, which will be held in Anderson, Indiana, on March 28-29, 2020, will be the newest addition to the postseason schedule.

Postseason coverage also will include broadcasts from all four sectional locations for the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Bowling Championship and all qualifying portions of the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships.

The BowlTV collegiate schedule for the 2019-2020 season includes:

Oct. 5-6, Midwest Collegiate Championships, Wauwatosa, Wis.

Oct. 19-20, Mid States Championships, Wichita, Kan.

Nov. 2-3, Brunswick Southern Collegiate Classic, Marietta, Ga.

Nov. 9-10, Leatherneck Classic, Moline, Ill., and Davenport, Iowa

Nov. 22-24, Hawk Classic Invitational, Millsboro, Del.

Nov. 30-Dec.1, National Collegiate Team Match Games, Fairview Heights, Ill.

Dec. 18-19, Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas

Dec. 20-21, Collegiate Shoot-Out, Las Vegas

Dec. 27-30, Roto Grip Keystone Quaker Classic, Allentown, Pa.

Dec. 27-30, Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic, Whitehall, Pa.

Jan. 18-19, Kegel/ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic, Addison, Ill.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Prairie View A&M Invitational, Arlington, Texas

Feb. 15-16, Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic, Indianapolis

March 13-15, ITC and ISC sectional qualifiers, Addison, Ill.; Dallas; Smyrna, Tenn.; Stratford, N.J.

March 20-22, SWAC Women’s Bowling Championship, Arlington, Texas

March 28-29, Collegiate Club Championships, Anderson, Ind.

April 13-18, Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, Wyoming, Mich.

“We’re excited to be able to expand our collegiate coverage on BowlTV this season,” said Roger Noordhoek, Managing Director of Marketing for the USBC and International Bowling Campus Youth Development. “The collegiate atmosphere is one of the most exciting in bowling, and we’re happy to showcase the future of our sport through this platform.”

For more information on collegiate bowling, visit BOWL.com/Collegiate. To subscribe to BowlTV, visit BowlTV.com.