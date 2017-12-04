Bowling Industry Mourns Death of Brent Perrier

Brent Perrier, who had retired on July 25 as CEO of Brunswick Bowling Products after nearly 37 years of service to the company in various capacities, died last night following what Corey Dykstra, who took over as CEO after Perrier retired, described as “a short, but strong fight against cancer.”

Dykstra added that, “He will be long remembered by all for his love for life and many

contributions to both Brunswick and the bowling industry. I will certainly

remember him as a great friend and mentor.”

World Bowling CEO Kevin Dornberger observed 30 seconds of silence in Perrier’s memory with players, coaches and fans in attendance during the final day of the World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas.

“Brent went from someone I knew by attending meetings to a friend who went out of his way to advance the sport and the Olympic movement,” Dornberger said. “He believed in the sport.”

Perrier had just celebrated his 63rd birthday on Nov. 30.

