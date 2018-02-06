Bowling.com Extends Youth Open Sponsorship; Online Registration Now Open

ARLINGTON, Texas – Bowling.com has extended its sponsorship of the Youth Open Championships for the next two years, and competitors now can register for the event through the event registration portal of the United States Bowling Congress.

The 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships will take place this summer at Cityview Lanes in Fort Worth, Texas. Tournament dates will be July 12-13, 20-22 and 28-29. The annual tournament, which started in 2007, is held in conjunction with the Junior Gold Championships, which will take place in the Dallas area in 2018.

Bowling.com, which also is a founding partner of the Youth Education Services (YES) Fund, began its sponsorship of the Youth Open Championships in 2014.

“It has been a great opportunity to partner with the IBC Youth team during the last four years in support of the Youth Open Championships,” said Ben Dodson, CEO of Bowling.com. “Youth bowling is important to all of us in the bowling industry and we are excited to continue our affiliation with this tremendous event.”

Based in Nacogdoches, Texas, Bowling.com will continue to reward outstanding performances by providing a $100 scholarship to any competitor who has a 300 game or 800 series during the competition. At the 2017 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships, two bowlers earned a $100 scholarship for their perfect games.

Every participant also will receive a gift, compliments of Bowling.com.

Online registration for the 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships now is underway. This year, International Bowling Campus Youth Development will have registration through the USBC Event Registration portal.

“The USBC Event Registration portal is easy to use, provides competitors the opportunity to see what dates and times are available, and allows them to register at any time,” said IBC Youth Managing Director Gary Brown.

The addition of the Youth Open Championships to the USBC Event Registration portal is part of an ongoing process to standardize the registration of all USBC Championships events. The portal:

Improves efficiency and simplification of the registration process

Provides a real-time view of available squad dates and times

Gives competitors the ability to manage rosters and substitutions

Automatic calculation of fees

Immediate registration

Ability to pay by credit card

Competitors can go to BOWL.com/YouthOpen and click the Information section to access the USBC Event Registration portal. IBC Youth has provided detailed instructions on how to use the portal, also located on the Information page.

The Youth Open is a non-qualifying tournament open to any USBC Youth member. Competitors bowl nine games total – three games each of singles, doubles and four-player team. The tournament has scratch and handicap divisions for U10, U12, U15 and U20 bowlers.

More than 230 teams and nearly 1,150 bowlers took part in the 2017 event which had a scholarship fund of more than $80,000.

Go to BOWL.com/YouthOpen for complete information and to register for the 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships.