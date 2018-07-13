Bowlers Journal Podcast: U.S. Open Champ Liz Kuhlkin’s Blistering Block at the PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

Reigning U.S. Women's Open Champion Liz Kuhlkin is picking up right where she left off more than a month ago now when she bagged that major title in Orlando. Kuhlkin annihilated the field at the PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open this morning, shooting high games of 300 and 279 during an 8-game qualifying block in which she built a 124-pin margin over second-place Kelly Kulick. She spoke with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione immediately following that block about the crazy flight into Florida that caused her to miss the practice session and the Pro-Am and forced her to come into qualifying today with no informed game plan as to how the lanes were playing. That made her performance this morning all-the-more remarkable. You can listen to the interview here: