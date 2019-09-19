Bowler’s Ed Kits Awarded to 14 Schools

ARLINGTON, Texas – Fourteen schools recently were selected to receive Bowler’s Ed kits through the International Bowling Campus Youth Development’s equipment grant program.

Through the Bowler’s Ed program, educators and youth organizers are provided the tools needed to engage children in a true bowling experience by bringing a bowling-center atmosphere inside a classroom or gymnasium.

Teachers are provided a step-by-step curriculum and an instructional video on the fundamentals of bowling, etiquette, safety, scoring and fitness activities. The kit includes a carpeted mobile bowling lane, along with a rubberized bowling ball and plastic pins.

“Bowler’s Ed kits are a great tool for educators as it not only teaches students about the lifetime sport of bowling, but the curriculum incorporates other subjects,” said Melissa McDaniel, chair of the IBC Youth Committee. “It allows us to bring the fun and excitement of bowling into a classroom and give teachers a great activity for their students.”

The curriculum includes lessons to reinforce math, language arts, social studies, problem solving, geography, computer skills and more. It includes activities for grades K-8 and features elements to enhance cardiovascular health, coordination and endurance.

The schools selected to receive Bowler’s Ed kits were determined based on submitted applications. Receiving kits are:

Allen Independent School District, Allen, Texas

BASIS Independent McLean, McLean, Va.

Cambridge Lakes Charter School, Pingree Grove, Ill.

Geggie Elementary, Eureka, Mo.

Greater Abilene USBC, Abilene, Texas

Iola Middle School, Kan.

Kelly Miller Elementary, Winnsboro, S.C.

Lara Academy, Chicago

Lincoln Elementary, Norman, Okla.

Marissa Junior/Senior High School, Marissa, Ill.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, Wichita, Kan.

SouthTech Preparatory, Boynton Beach, Fla.

The Special Children's School, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Unified School District (USD) 259, Wichita, Kan.

The Allen Independent School District received two kits and USD 259 was awarded four kits, while the remainder of the schools each received one kit.

IBC Youth Development works with local associations, schools and bowling centers throughout the country to deliver the In-School Bowler’s Ed kits. The initiative, supported by the bowling industry, seeks to bring bowling centers and associations together with schools in their community so physical education teachers can make bowling one of the sports they teach to their students.

Since 2009, the Bowler’s Ed Grant Program has awarded more than $500,000 in the form of Bowler’s Ed kits to schools and organizations.

IBC Youth Development is supported by the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and the United States Bowling Congress.

Visit BOWL.com/BowlersEd to learn more.