Bowlero Rolling Out ‘Youth Championships’ Tournaments Each Guaranteeing $10K in Scholarships

BY JILLIAN LAUFER

New York, NY, July 1, 2019 – Bowlero Corp has announced a series of youth scholarship tournaments dubbed the "Bowlero Youth Championships" comprising four events scheduled to run from August through October, with $10,000 in SMART scholarships guaranteed per tournament. The championships will take place regionally at Bowlero centers located throughout the US.

Backed by Bowlero Corp, first place in both the Boys’ and Girls’ scratch divisions in each of the four tournaments will receive $2,000 each, while first place in the Handicap division will receive $1,000.

The inaugural tournament, held in 2018 at Bowlero North Brunswick in North Brunswick, N.J., received nearly 200 entries. Due to the success of that first tournament, Bowlero Corp said it anticipates more than 200 entries per tournament in subsequent competitions. The following events have been confirmed and are currently accepting entries:

Bowlero Mid-Atlantic Youth Championship Bowlero North Brunswick (North Brunswick, NJ) August 2-4, 2019



Bowlero Midwest Youth Championship Bowlero Wauwatosa (Wauwatosa, WI) September 14-15, 2019



Bowlero Bayou Youth Championship Bowlero The Woodlands (Conroe, TX) October 11-13, 2019



Bowlero Southwest Youth Championship AMF Garland Lanes (Garland, TX) August 14-16, 2020



Additional tournaments are currently being planned for 2020 in Dallas, Texas, Minneapolis, Minn., Atlanta, Ga., and central Fla. Event details will be announced at a later date.

Bowlers who are interested in learning more or would like to sign up for a tournament may email bycinfo@bowlerocorp.com.