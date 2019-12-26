Bowlero Elite Series Finale Set to Air on NBC Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The semifinalists are set for the Bowlero Elite Series finale that will air Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. The professional side of the unique pro-am competition at Bowlero Jupiter in Florida has been culled down to newly-elected PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte and recently-elected PBA Hall of Famer Tommy Jones.

The two PBA stars will bowl a one-game match with the winner taking on the survivor of the Bowlero league bowler side of the bracket that will include former Saginaw Valley State collegiate bowler Garrett Shovan vs. Illinois’ Luis Gonzalez, who won the first event in the three-event Bowlero Elite Series competition. The winner of the Jupiter tournament will receive $100,000.

Leading up to the semifinals, PBA titlist Kyle Troup eliminated PWBA champion Clara Guerrero, 248-246, before losing to Belmonte in the quarterfinal round, 247-246. Belmonte knocked out fellow two-hander Anthony Simonsen, 263-257, in his first match. In the lower half of the pro bracket, Jones defeated PWBA Bowler of the Year Shannon O’Keefe, 226-196, and Marshall Kent, 235-218, to reach the semifinals. Kent ousted Kyle Sherman, 257-197, in his first-round match.

On the amateur side of the match play elimination bracket, Douglas Herron defeated Greg Thompson, 230-172, before losing to Shovan, 179-161.In the lower half of the amateur bracket, Jay Nephew eliminated Elizabeth Jones, 204-191, before losing to Gonzalez, 243-216. In the other first round matches, Shovan knocked out Mike Ewing, 199-167, while Gonzalez topped Amy Brehm, 226-175.

Gonzalez won the inaugural Bowlero Elite Series tournament in suburban Chicago, defeating Troup in the final match, 237-226. Simonsen won the second event in New Jersey, eliminating Brehm in the final match, 259-220.