Boresch Takes Tip From LeClair to Take First Round Lead in PBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Thanks to a tip from last week’s Pasco County Florida Open winner Brian LeClair, two-time PBA50 Tour winner Lennie Boresch Jr. put it to good use by taking the first round lead Sunday in the PBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages presented by Radical at Spanish Springs Lanes.

Boresch, of Kenosha, Wis., topped the field of 160 players 50 and over with a 1,952 eight-game pinfall total (244 average) bowling games of 226, 225, 228, 249, 300, 257, 223 and 244.

“After the third game I was talking with Brian and he suggested I try another ball,” said Boresch, who had two runner-up finishes in 2016. “With both of us being pro shop operators we talk a lot about what equipment to use for various conditions.

“I was throwing the ball well the first three games but just couldn’t get the pin carry I wanted,” Boresch added. “I thought what the heck I’ll take Brian up on his suggestion and went to a new ball that hit a little more on the back end. Sure enough that was the right move.”

Boresch, who finished seventh in the Pasco County Open, held a 10-pin lead over three-time PBA50 and five-time PBA Tour winner Bob Learn Jr. of Erie. Pa., with 1,942. Rounding out the top five after the first round were Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 1,935; PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,921, and Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., who also rolled a 300 in the round, 1,917.

Bowling in his first PBA50 tournament of the season, defending champion and reigning PBA50 Player of the Year Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., finished the round in 23rd with a 1,822 pinfall.

LeClair, who won the Pasco County Open for his second career PBA50 Tour title, finished 12th with 1,873.

After Monday’s second qualifying round, the top 32 players will advance to Tuesday’s match play round. After match play, the top five will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Sun Bowl In The Villages will be available on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame but on a one-day delayed basis beginning Monday at 9 a.m. ET with Sunday’s first round action. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for schedule and subscription information.

PBA50 SUN BOWL IN THE VILLAGES PRESENTED BY RADICAL

Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla., Sunday

FIRST ROUND

(after 8 games)

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,952.

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,942.

3, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 1,935.

4, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,921.

5, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,917.

6, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,891.

7, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,884.

7, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,884.

9, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,882.

10, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,881.

11, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,879.

12, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,873.

13, Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., 1,863.

14, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 1,856.

15, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,855.

16, n-John Hough, Naples, Fla., 1,853.

17, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,842.

18, John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., 1,840.

19, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,831.

20, (tie) Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., and Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 1,829.

22, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,825.

23, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,822.

24, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,820.

25, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,816.

26, Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,815.

27, (tie) Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, and David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., 1,814.

29, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 1,813.

30, Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 1,811.

31, Michael Shequin, Debary, Fla., 1,809.

32, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,803.

33, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,802.

34, Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 1,800.

35, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,798.

36, (tie) Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., and William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 1,797.

38, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,792.

39, Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 1,790.

40, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,789.

41, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,787.

42, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,785.

43, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,771.

44, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,769.

45, (tie) Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., and Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,767.

47, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,763.

48, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,759.

49, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,756.

50, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,754.

51, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,752.

52, n-John Thomspon, Sarasota, Fla., 1,751.

53, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,748.

54, n-Rick Pittman, Fruitland Park, Fla., 1,747.

55, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,745.

56, Richard McDaniel, Coconut Creek, Fla., 1,742.

57, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,734.

58, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,733.

59, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,732.

60, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,730.

61, Glenn Smith, New York, 1,727.

62, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,725.

63, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,724.

64, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,723.

65, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,721.

66, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,720.

67, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,717.

68, Stephen Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 1,712.

69, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,710.

70, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,707.

71, (tie) Doug Hergenrader, Griimes, Iowa, and David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,706.

73, Gary Morgan, Atlanta, 1,701.

74, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,696.

74, Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,696.

76, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,695.

76, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,695.

78, (tie) n-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., and Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 1,694.

80, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,692.

81, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,691.

82, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 1,688.

83, (tie) Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., and Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 1,679.

85, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,676.

86, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,674.

87, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,671.

88, Bobby Sense, Jr., Massillon, Ohio, 1,669.

89, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,666.

90, (tie), William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., and Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,664.

92, (tie) Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., and Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,660.

94, n-David Cushion, Dewitt, Mich., 1,652.

95, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,651.

96, (tie) Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., and James Lord, Fort Mill, S.C., 1,649.

98, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,647.

99, Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,641.

100, (tie) Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., and Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,640.

102, (tie) John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., and George Gomez, Orlando, Fla., 1,638.

104, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,636.

105, Lee Rautenberg, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,633.

106, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,627.

107, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,624.

108, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,622.

109, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,620.

110, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,618.

111, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 1,616.

112, (tie) Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., and David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 1,605.

114, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 1,597.

115, James Deplanche, Taylor, Mich., 1,595.

116, Bill Ursillo, Bluffton, S.C., 1,593.

117, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,592.

118, Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,590.

119, James Blackstone, Kennesaw, Ga., 1,587.

120, (tie) James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., and Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,586.

122, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,583.

123, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,582.

124, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,581.

125, John Dougherty, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 1,578.

126, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,574.

127, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,570.

128, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,559.

129, Han Chen, Wellington, Fla., 1,553.

129, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 1,553.

131, Darrell Adams, Flintstone, Ga., 1,545.

132, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,540.

133, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,537.

134, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 1,533.

135, n-Adam Colton, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,528.

136, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 1,527.

137, Larry Williams, St. Augustine, Fla., 1,520.

138, Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 1,519.

139, Larry Felts Jr., Moore, S.C., 1,509.

140, Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,508.

141, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 1,497.

142, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,496.

143, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,495.

144, Nick Panicaro, Ocala, Fla., 1,493.

145, n-Dave Van Riet, Summerfield, Fla., 1,489.

146, Sam Perrotta, Newark, Del., 1,481.

147, Harry Alchin III, Madeira Beach, Fla., 1,478.

148, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 1,471.

149, (tie) Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla., and Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 1,466.

151, Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,456.

152, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 1,455.

153, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 1,454.

154, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,445.

155, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,432.

156, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,430.

157, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,418.

158, John Maloof, Park Hall, Md., 1,380.

159, Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 1,348.

160, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,051.

300 games (2) – Lennie Boresch Jr., Sammy Ventura.