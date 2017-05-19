Boomershine Leads Opening Round at 2017 Queens

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lindsay Boomershine of Perry, Utah, leads after the opening round of qualifying at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Queens.

Boomershine used games of 280, 213, 239, 214 and 267 on Thursday at the Raising Cane’s River Center to pace the 162-player field with a 1,213 five-game total, a 242.6 average.

Boomershine missed the previous two Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour stops to rest and recuperate after suffering a knee injury, and she was able to find her rhythm by trusting her game.

“I just tried to stay slow and smooth and really trust myself,” said Boomershine, who was the runner-up at the 2016 PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open. “One of my weaknesses is trusting my ability and shotmaking, and I felt like I really did that today. For the next 10 games, I’m going to really focus on that, and the strong start takes a lot of pressure off.”

Poland’s Daria Pajak sits in second place with a 1,173 total, Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, is third with 1,147 and 2006 USBC Queens champion Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, is fourth with 1,141. Josie Earnest-Barnes of Nashville, Tennessee, rounds out the top five with 1,133.

Defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore is in 82nd place with a 976 total after Thursday’s opening round. Lim is guaranteed the No. 64 spot in the bracket, but bowling qualifying will give her a chance to improve her seeding.

All competitors will return to the River Center on Friday for the second round of qualifying, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. Each player will bowl 15 games over three days to determine the 63 bowlers who will join Lim in match play.

The match-play bracket will feature three-game matches, with total pinfall determining who advances. The five players who make their way through the bracket will advance to the stepladder finals, which will air on CBS Sports Network on May 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern, and have the chance to take home the top prize of $20,000.

All rounds of competition leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the Professional Bowlers Association. To subscribe to watch the action on Xtra Frame, visit XtraFrame.TV.

For more information on the USBC Queens, visit BOWL.com/Queens.

United States Bowling Congress

The United States Bowling Congress serves as the national governing body of bowling as recognized by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC). USBC conducts championship events nationwide including the largest participation sporting events in the world – the USBC Open and Women’s Championships – and professional events such as the USBC Masters and USBC Queens.

Founded in 1895, today USBC and its 2,500 state and local associations proudly serve more than a million members. USBC is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, working toward a future for the sport. The online home for USBC is BOWL.com .

2017 USBC Queens

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La.

Thursday’s results

QUALIFYING

(5-game totals)

1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 1,213. 2, Daria Pajak, Poland, 1,173. 3, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,147. 4, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 1,141. 5, Josie Earnest-Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 1,133. 6(tie), Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, and Michelle Sterner (a), Niagara Falls, N.Y., 1,130.

8, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 1,127. 9, Joey Yeo (a), Singapore, 1,122. 10, Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 1,115. 11, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 1,112. 12, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 1,111.

13, Hollyann Johansen (a), Wichita, Kan., 1,109. 14, Ashley Rucker, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,102. 15, Daria Kovalova, Wichita, Kan., 1,096. 16, Jamie Martin, Omaha, Neb., 1,093. 17, Juliana Franco (a), Colombia, 1,092. 18, Shayna Ng, Singapore, 1,088.

19, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 1,087. 20, Stephanie Schwartz (a), Racine, Wis., 1,084. 21, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 1,083. 22, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 1,081. 23, Jenny Notman (a), Australia, 1,074. 24, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 1,071.

25, Lauren Pate (a), Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,070. 26, Verity Crawley, England, 1,068. 27, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 1,066. 28, Brandi Stephens, Stillwater, Okla., 1,063. 29, Kayla Johnson, Washington, Ill., 1,062. 30(tie), Clara Guerrero, Colombia, and Stephanie Martins, Brazil, 1,058.

32, Karen Marcano, Venezuela, 1,056. 33(tie), Jennifer King (a), Irmo, S.C., and Missy Klug (a), The Villages, Fla., 1,054. 35(tie), Cherie Tan, Singapore, and Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 1,052.

37, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 1,048. 38, Kristina Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 1,046. 39(tie), Jessica Mellott (a), Lauderhill, Fla., and Danielle Van der Meer, Washington, Ill., 1,044. 41(tie), Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ghislane Van der Tol (a), Netherlands, 1,042.

43, Sierra Kanemoto (a), Riverside, Ohio, 1,041. 44, Daphne Tan, Singapore, 1,038. 45, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 1,033. 46(tie), Madeleine McDuff (a), Katy, Texas, and Marissa Thomas (a), Louisville, Ky., 1,029. 48, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md., 1,027.

49, Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, 1,025. 50, Sarah Muench, Johnston, Iowa, 1,024. 51, Katie Ann Sopp(a), White Bear Lake, Minn., 1,023. 52, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,022. 53, Vanina Carlton (a), Lithia Springs, Ga., 1,020. 54, Katelyn Simpson (a), Emmett, Idaho, 1,019.

55, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 1,018. 56(tie), Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn., and Amanda Greene, Romney, W. Va., 1,017. 59(tie), Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., Mary Wells (a), Columbus, Ohio, and Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 1,013.

62, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas, 1,010. 63, Sydney Brummett (a), Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,006. 64, Genie Franklin (a), Frisco, Texas, 1,005. 65, Jazreel Tan, Singapore, 1,003. 66, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,000.

67, Kimi Davidson, Irving, Texas, 999. 68, Caitlyn Johnson (a), Lumberton, Texas, 997. 69, Stephanie Adams (a), Canada, 994. 70, Johanna Puentes (a), Colombia, 993. 71(tie), Jasmine Yeong-Nathan, Singapore, and Julie Oczepek, Saginaw, Mich., 989.

73, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 987. 74, Nicole Bower (a), Camp Hill, Pa., 985. 75, Julia Bond (a), Aurora, Ill., 983. 76(tie), Sandra Gongora, Mexico, and Sandi Charles (a), Nolanville, Texas, 982. 78(tie), Melissa Van Dyke (a), Parma, Ohio, and Brooke Bower, Camp Hill, Pa., 980.

80, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 978. 81, Krista Sandt, Bethlehem, Pa., 977. 82, Bernice Lim, Singapore, 976. 83, Karen Boyd (a), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 975. 84, Taylor Bulthuis (a), Coral Springs, Fla., 974.

85, Tannya Lopez, Monterrey, Mexico, 973. 86, Blair Blumenscheid (a), Columbus, Ohio, 971. 87, Samantha Schaden, Baltimore, 969. 88, Gabby Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif., 963. 89, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 961. 90, Olivia Sandham (a), St. Joseph, Mo., 959.

91(tie), Catherine Rawsthorne, Lewiston, Idaho, and Alexia Hicks (a), New South Wales, 957. 93, Sarah Wille (a), Hoffman Estates, Ill., 956. 94(tie), Kristie Leong (a), Daly City, Calif., and Natalie Goodman, O’Fallon, Ill., 954. 96, Anita Arnett (a), Richmond, Texas, 952.

97(tie), Shannon Sellens (a), Copiague, N.Y., Kalynn Carl, Albany, N.Y., and Estefania Cobo (a), Puerto Rico, 951. 100, Danielle Knittle, State College, Pa., 950. 101(tie), Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., Vanessa Romero (a), Las Cruces, N.M., and Trista Kimmes (a), Eagan, Minn., 949.

104(tie), Jennifer Russo (a), Monmouth Junction, N.J., and Allie Ijams, Wichita, Kan., 948. 106, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 947. 107, Rebekah Martin (a), Australia, 945. 108, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan., 944.

109, Robin Orlikowski (a), Grand Rapids, Mich., 943. 110, New Hui Fen, Singapore, 942. 111, Anggie Ramirez Perea, Austin, Texas, 938. 112, Emily Peterson (a), West Fargo, N.D., 935. 113, Tara Quinlan (a), Streamwood, Ill., 933. 114, Ashlyn Herzberg (a), Wichita, Kan., 930.

115, Mandy Etem (a), Cave Creek, Ariz., 927. 116, Kaidee Sutphin, Mount Dora, Fla., 924. 117, Jerracah Heibel, Indianapolis, 920. 118, Mariann Klosin (a), Windham, N.H., 918. 119, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y., 917. 120(tie) Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., and Denisyha Waller (a), Markham, Ill., 916.

122(tie), April Ellis, Wichita, Kan., and Samantha Kelly, Waukesha, Wis., 915. 124(tie), Chelsie Bahr (a), Topeka, Kan., and Sara DiScioscia (a), Hampton, Va., 913. 126, Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 912.

127, Birgit Poppler, Germany, 910. 128(tie), Brandi Calderon, Tempe, Ariz., Desiree Negron, Puerto Rico, and Melissa-Ann Fisher (a), Australia, 909. 131(tie), Mariana Ayala, Euless, Texas, and Dena Buxton, Australia, 908.

133, Jasmine Snell (a), Papillion, Neb., 905. 134, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 903. 135, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa., 901. 136, Tracy See (a), Singapore, 899. 137, Kaitlyn Commane, Australia, 898. 138, Kiyoko McDonald (a), McKinney, Texas, 897.

139(tie), Ashley Crowder (a), Tamarac, Fla., and Megan McGinley, Cinnaminson, N.J., 894. 141(tie), Hayley Veitch (a), Kenner, La., and Jennifer Dovers (a), Sierra Vista, Ariz., 886. 143, Katie Bishop (a), Westland, Mich., 875. 144, Sarah Broussard (a), Denham Springs, La., 871.

145, Grace Hall, Oklahoma City, 868. 146, Stephanie Zavala (a), Downey, Calif., 865. 147, Jessica Peters (a), Toms River, N.J., 864. 148, Stephanie Casey, Yonkers, N.Y., 861. 149, Laura Plazas (a), Bel Aire, Kan., 860. 150, Rebecca O’Connor, Knoxville, Tenn., 858.

151(tie), Sabrina Duncan-Rose (a), New Orleans, and Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 849. 153, Tiffany Morris, Bel Aire, Kan., 830. 154, Kayla Ovesny (a), Norman, Okla., 823. 155(tie), Lori Eskew, Hillsboro, Ore., and Bernadette Wooley (a), Frankfort, Ill., 822.

157(tie), Joely O’Grady (a), Matawan, N.J., and Natalie Dutton (a), Jenks, Okla., 821. 159, Melanie Crawford (a), Allen, Texas, 816. 160, Chong Dodson (a), Panama City, Fla., 809. 161, Claudia Meeks (a), Shreveport, La., 792. 162, Stacy Cox (a), Baton Rouge, La., 790.