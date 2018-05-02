Bohn Tops PBA50 Mooresville Open Qualifying

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., parlayed the momentum of his fourth-place finish in the PBA50 National Championship last Saturday, to lead qualifying Tuesday heading into the match play rounds of the PBA50 Mooresville Open presented by Columbia 300 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes.

Bohn led qualifying with a 3,747 16-game pinfall total (234 average) bowling 1,882 in Tuesday’s second round with games of 248, 257, 267, 217, 247, 181, 258 and 207.

“Looking at the way things unfolded in the National Championship I have no complaints right now,” said the 54-year-old Bohn, who won the 2014 Mooresville Open for his first PBA50 Tour title. “I started slow in qualifying but I finally started figuring things out in the second round and kept the momentum going for the rest of the tournament.”

Before the start of the season Bohn experimented with some changes to his grip hoping to improve his pin carry but was disappointed with the results and made the right decision to go back to his normal grip.

“I’m pretty happy with my ability to consistently get to the pocket but I’m always interested in trying something that will improve pin carry,” said the 35-time PBA Tour and four-time PBA50 Tour winner. “I tried a few things and didn’t like the results so I went back to my original grip and feel pretty comfortable making the adjustments I need to make.”

Bohn edged out Mooresville Open defending champion and fellow hall of famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., who finished qualifying just five pins behind in second with 3,742. Duke, who finished second in the PBA50 National Championship, bowled 1,797 in the second round with games of 222, 249, 213, 172, 224, 235, 258, and 224.

Rounding out the top eight after qualifying who will be seeded into the second match play round were James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,653; PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,646; five-time PBA Tour winner Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,641; PBA Hall of Fame Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,626; Stony Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,623, and PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla. 3,621.

PBA50 National Championship winner Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis., advanced to the cashers round finishing qualifying in 30th with a 3,421 pinfall total.

The top 39 players plus eight PBA60 players advance to Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds which will begin at 8:30 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

Fans can catch all the PBA50 Mooresville Open final day action via PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 MOORESVILLE OPEN

Presented by Columbia 300

George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville N.C., Tuesday

SECOND ROUND (after 16 games. Positions 1-24 advance to match play. Positions 25-39 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,747.

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,742.

3, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,653.

4, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,646.

5, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,641.

6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,626.

7, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,623.

8, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,621.

9, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,609.

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,598.

11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,558.

12, (tie) Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,554.

14, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,548.

15, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,535.

16, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,524.

17, (tie) Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., and Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3,520.

19, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,503.

20, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,498.

21, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,469.

22, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,446.

23, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,445.

24, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3,444.

25, Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 3,440.

26, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,439.

27, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,434.

28, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,429.

29, n, Ken Konczos, Medina, Ohio, 3,428.

30, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,421.

31, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,407.

32, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,405.

33, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,401.

34, Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 3,394.

35, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,384.

36, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,375.

37, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,369.

38, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,357.

39, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,353.

40, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,350.

41, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,346.

42, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,345.

43, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,342.

44, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,337.

45, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 3,334.

46, Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,333.

47, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,326.

48, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,317.

49, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,311.

50, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 3,310.

51, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,284.

52, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,276.

53, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,268.

54, ss-David Kneas, Annapolis, Md., 3,266.

55, Michael Craig, Westerville, Ohio, 3,261.

56, Greg Kemp, Conroe, Texas, 3,258.

57, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 3,254.

58, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,245.

60, (tie) Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., and James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,244.

62, Ken Shealy, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 3,239.

63, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 3,236.

64, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,234.

65, Mac Sanders, Taylors, S.C., 3,233.

66, Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 3,231.

67, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 3,217.

68, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,207.

69, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,201.

69, Darryl Traber, Waterford, Wis., 3,201.

71, Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 3,200.

72, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,197.

73, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 3,194.

74, Tommy Reeves, Gastonia, N.C., 3,191.

75, Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 3,189.

76, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,187.

77, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 3,182.

78, Cephas Hensley, Jonesboro, Tenn., 3,178.

79, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 3,168.

80, Brett Krimminger, Kannapolis, N.C., 3,162.

81, John Waldeck, Mechancisville, Va., 3,158.

82, David Sanders, Blythewood, S.C., 3,154.

83, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,146.

84, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,145.

85, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,133.

86, n-Paul Kreins, Mooresville, N.C., 3,121.

87, Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 3,119.

88, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 3,115.

89, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,103.

90, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,091.

91, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,079.

92, Hector Valenzuela, Whitsett, N.C., 3,078.

93, Jesse Phillips, Charlotte, N.C., 3,068.

94, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 3,023.

95, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 3,022.

96, Johnny Wilson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,002.

97, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 2,992.

98, David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., 2,979.

99, Randy Davis, Boilling Springs, S.C., 2,974.

99, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 2,974.

101, Dannie Hettinger, Circleville, Ohio, 2,973.

102, Greg Wilhelm, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,972.

103, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,971.

104, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 2,962.

105, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 2,955.

106, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,921.

107, Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,920.

108, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,893.

109, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,883.

110, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,881.

111, Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 2,867.

112, Todd Wilson, Summerfield, N.C., 2,861.

113, Rick LeChette, Lincoln University, Pa., 2,848.

114, Rich Schubert, Cornith, Texas, 2,840.

115, James West, Catonsville, Md., 2,761.

116, Richard Felten, Rockville, Md., 2,626.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers round