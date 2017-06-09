Bohn Earns Top Seed for Match Play at 2017 Senior Masters

LAS VEGAS – United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey, put on a clinic Thursday in Las Vegas, both during and after his final block of qualifying at the 2017 USBC Senior Masters.

The 53-year-old left-hander has gotten more comfortable each day this week at the Sam’s Town Bowling Center and averaged more than 261 over his final five qualifying games, including the fifth perfect game of this year’s Senior Masters, to lead the field into match play for the second consecutive year. He’ll face fellow hall of famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colorado, in the opening round.

Bohn earned the top seed for the event’s 64-player double-elimination bracket in record fashion, posting a 3,717 total over 15 games, a 247.8 average, to surpass his own mark of 3,712, rolled in the same venue in 2016. His 1,308 effort Thursday was shy of the tournament’s five-game record of 1,347, posted by Don Hargraves of Flint, Michigan, in 1997.

Defending champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Missouri, qualified second Thursday with a 3,584 total and was followed by 2015 Senior Masters winner Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela (3,491), Bob Learn Jr. of Boynton Beach, Florida (3,459) and Brian LeClair of Delmar, New York, a two-time winner this season on the PBA50 Tour (3,430).

Voss and Robert Worrall II of Colorado Springs, Colorado, earned the final spots in match play, tying for 63rd place with a 3,165 total, a 211 average.

“Once I realized what kind of look I had this morning, I just wanted to put myself on autopilot and repeat shots,” said Bohn, a three-time PBA50 Tour champion, who turned in a 4-2 match-play record at the 2016 Senior Masters and tied for 13th place. “Records are awesome, don’t get me wrong, but at this event, all the qualifying pinfall does is put a number next to your name. The bracket board and pins have no idea what that number is come match play, so you still have to perform, regardless of what happened today or who you’re bowling at that time.”

Match play gets underway Friday at noon Eastern with the left side of the bracket, while bowlers on the right side of the bracket hit the lanes for their opening round of match play at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

While many bowlers in Bohn’s position might spend the rest of the day resting and having a relaxing dinner, the 35-time PBA Tour titlist headed across town to the Suncoast Bowling Center, so he and his brother-in-law, fellow hall of famer Doug Kent of Newark, New York, could put on a couple more clinics – one earlier in the day for senior bowlers and one later for youth bowlers.

Shortly after rolling the highest five-game score of Wednesday’s second round (1,252), Bohn headed off for a speaking engagement.

“I accomplished what I wanted to on the lanes by making it to match play, and I really don’t mind staying busy, especially if it means spending time with, and helping, bowlers who are passionate about our sport,” Bohn said. “It starts with my own kids and my wife. We put a lot of time into helping people who want to get better, and while it’s not the same feeling as winning a tournament, it’s equally rewarding in a different way to see them reach their goals and enjoy different levels of success.”

All 277 competitors at the 2017 Senior Masters bowled 15 games over three days to determine the 63 bowlers joining Weber in the double-elimination match-play bracket.

As the defending champion, Weber was guaranteed the No. 64 spot, but he was able to improve his seeding for match play during qualifying.

Like most competitors, Weber knows match play at the Senior Masters is like a completely new event, and his strategy is simple.

“My mindset is just to come out and make the best shots I can and not worry about what my opponent does,” said Weber, the 2013 and 2016 Senior Masters champion. “I had my best squad on the fresh (1,229 on Day 2), so that was pretty good for me, and that’s what we’ll see tomorrow. Now, it’s a matter of watching the ball and seeing what it does in the mid part of the lane. If I can get it through that mid part and get it down the lane, I’ll feel pretty confident about what I have to do.”

All rounds of qualifying and match play are being broadcast live on BowlTV, and the five players who advance through the bracket will battle for the title and $16,000 top prize in the stepladder finals Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The Senior Masters is open to USBC members age 50 and older.

2017 USBC SENIOR MASTERS

At Sam’s Town Bowling Center, Las Vegas

Thursday’s Results

QUALIFYING – ROUND 3

(15 games – Top 100; Top 64 advance)

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,717. 2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,584. 3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,491. 4, Bob Learn Jr., Boynton Beach, Fla., 3,459. 5, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,430. 6, John Dougherty III, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 3,413.

7, John DeBenedetta (a), Las Vegas, 3,386. 8, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,382. 9, Paul McCordic SS, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,378. 10, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,365. 11, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,355. 12, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,338.

13, David Cirigliano, Phoenix, 3,334. 14, Andy Neuer (a), Lewisburg, Pa., 3,331. 15, Michael Tountas (a), Tucson, Ariz., 3,319. 16, Walter Ray Williams Jr, Oxford, Fla., 3,308. 17, Joe Salvemini SS, Yuba City, Calif., 3,304. 18, Curt Rasnic (a), Fairborn, Ohio, 3,299.

19, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,288. 20, Junichi Yajima SS, Japan, 3,278. 21, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,272. 22, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,270. 23, Hugh Miller SS, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,261. 24, Mark Scroggins, Canyon, Texas, 3,259.

25, Billy Langford (a), Lone Grove, Okla., 3,258. 26, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,254. 27, James Campbell (a), Clearwater, Fla., 3,248. 28, Brian Kretzer, Kettering, Ohio, 3,246. 29, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,245. 30, Sam Lantto, Eden Prairie, Minn., 3,239.

31, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,234. 32, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 3,230. 33, Ted Staikoff SS, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,227. 34, Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,225. 35, Lewis Elting SS, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,220. 36, David Smith (a), Fort Worth, Texas, 3,219.

37, William Nichols SS, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,218. 38, Ernie Segura, Taylor, Mich., 3,213. 39, Kevin Croucher SS, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,207. 40, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 3,206. 41, Darryl Dempsey, St. Petersburg, Fla., 3,205. 42, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,204.

43, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 3,202. 44, Ron Mohr SS, North Las Vegas, Nev., 3,199. 45, Charles Vashaw (a), Deephaven, Minn., 3,198. 46, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,195. 47, Scott Kraye (a), La Habra, Calif., 3,187. 48(tie), Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., Andrew Frawley, Australia, and Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 3,186.

51, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,184. 52, Jeff Suma (a) SS, Auburn Hills, Mich., 3,181. 53, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,180. 54(tie), Rick Minier SS, Houston, and Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,179.

56(tie), Roger Kossert SS, Lithia, Fla., and Christer Petersson, Sweden, 3,178. 58, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3,174. 59(tie), James Wallace (a), Hicksville, N.Y., and Gerald Sikora (a), Huron, S.D., 3,173.

61(tie), John Chovanec (a), Sugar Land, Texas, and Bruce Hall SS, Westborough, Mass., 3,167. 63(tie), Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., and Robert Worrall II (a) SS, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,165.

DID NOT ADVANCE

Other cashers:

65(tie), John Petraglia SS, Jackson, N.J., and Ed Silva SS, Manteca, Calif., 3,163, $895. 67(tie), Timothy Myers SS, Milwaukie, Ore., and Paul Appling (a) SS, Camarillo, Calif., 3,160, $875. 69, Henry Dawson (a), Elma, Wash., 3,151, $860. 70, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 3,149, $850.

71, James Lord, Fort Mill, S.C., 3,148. 72, Darryl Bower SS, Middletown, Pa., 3,143. 73, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield, Mich., 3,141. 74, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,140. 75(tie), Dave Washburn (a) SS, Las Vegas, and Bobby Nelson, Las Vegas, 3,134. 77, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,133.

78, Sam Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3,131. 79, Michael Klosin (a), Windham, N.H., 3,129. 80, Alvin Lou (a) SS, El Cajon, Calif., 3,120. 81, Mike Dias SS, Lafayette, Colo., 3,116. 82(tie), George Szczublewski (a), West Seneca, N.Y., and Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,109.

84, Michael Lucente SS, Warren, Mich., 3,107. 85, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,104. 86, Stephen Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,102. 87, Robert Pohlman (a) SS, Cedar Park, Texas, 3,101. 88, Ronald Cleveland (a), St. Paul, Minn., 3,098.

89, Barry Zimmerman (a), Grand Forks, N.D., 3,097. 90, Dale Traber SS, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,095. 91, Gary Reh, Bullhead City, Ariz., 3,091. 92(tie), Mark Abraham, Lansing, Mich., and Don Robinson SS, Boise, Idaho, 3,090. 94, Mike Faliero (a), W. Seneca, N.Y., 3,089.

95, Tom Carter SS, Columbus, Ohio, 3,087. 96, Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 3,080. 97, David Guindon (a), W. Seneca, N.Y., 3,079. 98, Terry Rohrer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,078. 99, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,077. 100, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,076.