Bohn Dominates Qualifying To Lead PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 7, 2017) – PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III bowled a 300 and 299 game back-to-back, and averaged 246 in the second round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Monday, to lead qualifying and keep his hopes alive to win PBA50 Player of the Year.

After finishing Sunday’s first round in sixth with a 1,837 eight-game pinfall total, Bohn bowled 1,969 with games of 222, 227, 247, 246, 185, 243, 300 and 299 in the second round at Pro Bowl West heading into Tuesday’s match play rounds. A stubborn 7 pin on the final ball of the 10th frame of the last game prevented his bid for back-to-back perfect games.

“Everything was going great (in the round) except for that fifth game,” Bohn said. “I couldn’t figure out the left lane on that pair but I struck every time on the right lane. After that game I stayed with the same ball and just adjusted my delivery so that I got more forward roll on the ball and I was back on track.”

Bohn led qualifying by 131 pins with a 3,806 16-game qualifying pinfall over fellow hall of famer Brian Voss who finished qualifying in second with 3,675.

It was another dominating qualifying performance for Bohn who led qualifying by 312 pins on his way to winning last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic for his first win of the season.

Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., who advanced to match play by qualifying 19th with a 3,529 pinfall, holds the player of the year point lead but since points are awarded for both qualifying and final finishing position, Bohn still has a chance for the title but must win. If Bohn wins, LeClair would have to finish second to clinch player of the year honors meaning those two players would face off in the championship stepladder match given that scenario.

“Realistically, I’m out here to win and then we’ll see where the pieces fall—we’ll just have to see how it all unfolds,” Bohn said. “Brian has had a great year and there’s a lot of work to be done, but if that door opens for me I’ll certainly take advantage of the opportunity.”

Hall of Famer Norm Duke, who qualified 11th for Tuesday’s match play with 3,585, is in third in player of the year points and can also take the crown with a win. Should Duke win, LeClair would have to finish third to clinch the title.

The top 24 players will advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Rounding out the top five after qualifying were Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670; Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663, and hall of famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., 3,652.

Tuesday’s action in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the season will be streamed live via PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DeHAYES INSURANCE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Monday

Second Round (After 16 games. Top 24 advance to match play. Players 25th-40th plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,806.

2, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,675.

3, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670.

4, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663.

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,652.

6, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,640.

7, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,632.

8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,624.

9, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,619.

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,594.

11, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,585.

12, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,579.

13, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,578.

14, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,572.

15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,552.

16, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,550.

17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,544.

18, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,539.

19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,529.

20, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,513.

21, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,510.

22, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,503.

23, (tie) Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., and Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,488.

25, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,476.

26, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,466.

27, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,464.

28, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,454.

29, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,451.

30, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,450.

31, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,429.

32, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,413.

33, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 3,407.

34, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,406.

35, (tie) Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,398.

37, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,390.

38, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,385.

39, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,384.

40, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,375.

41, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,373.

42, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,372.

43, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,369.

44, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,363.

45, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,358.

46, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,351.

47, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,338.

48, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,326.

49, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,324.

50, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,323.

51, (tie) Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, and n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,312.

53, (tie) Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., and ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,306.

55, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,299.

56, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,298.

57, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,295.

58, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,288.

59, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,285.

60, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,263.

61, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,262.

62, (tie) ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., and ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,258.

(Everette won one-game roll-off 226-189 for final cashers’ round spot)

64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,252.

65, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3,249.

66, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,245.

67, (tie) Keith Lesko, Chicago, and Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,243.

69, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,239.

70, (tie) Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., and Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,237.

72, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,224.

73, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,221.

74, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,209.

75, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 3,205.

76, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,203.

77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,202.

78, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,200.

79, Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,199.

80, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198.

81, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,193.

82, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,185.

83, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,181.

84, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,150.

85, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,143.

86, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 3,141.

87, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,132.

88, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,124.

90, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,114.

91, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,111.

92, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 3,108.

93, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,094.

94, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,092.

95, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,091.

96, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 3,084.

97, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,083.

98, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,081.

99, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,073.

100, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,070.

101, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 3,069.

102, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 3,066.

103, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,059.

104, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,048.

105, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,031.

106, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,029.

107, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,026.

108, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,986.

109, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,982.

110, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 2,897.

111, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,894.

112, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,890.

113, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,871.

114, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 2,851.

115, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 2,826.

116, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,807.

117, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,769.

118, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,140.

119, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560.

120, Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa.1,510.

121, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older advancing to cashers’ round