Bohn Dominates Qualifying at PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 31, 2017) – Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., averaged 240.4 for 16 games to dominate qualifying in the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip.

After a 1,879 eight-game pinfall total in Sunday’s first round, Bohn pulled away with 1,968 in the second round Monday to finish with 3,847 heading into Tuesday’s match play. He bowled games of 245, 246, 255, 299, 246, 183, 247 and 247 in the second round.

Three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., finished qualifying a distant second 312 pins behind with 3,535 (220.9 average).

Bohn, a 35-time PBA Tour titlist and three-time PBA50 Tour winner, is trying for his first win of the season after previous best finishes of second in the PBA50 Players Championship and third in the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages.

“It’s a confidence builder but you have to fight to the bitter end,” said Bohn, whose last PBA50 Tour win came in the 2015 PBA50 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Open. “I’ve won from the front and I’ve won by going through the field, so you just do what it takes.

“Over the last couple seasons If feel like I’ve been a little snake-bit,” he added. “It seems like a lot of guys have thrown their best games against me in match play and the finals. All I can do is just keep knocking at the door and hopefully good things will happen.”

Learn, also is trying for his first win of the season after runner-up finishes in the Sun Bowl In The Villages and last week’s PBA50 South Shore Open.

PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., surged into third posting a 3,510 pinfall. After finishing the first round in 21st with a 1,652 pinfall he bounced back with 1,858 in the second round.

“I didn’t like anything I was doing yesterday,” Duke said of his first round. “I think I was in protection mode and was still adjusting from last week’s higher scoring environment to something a little more challenging this week.”

Duke, who ranks third on the PBA Tour all-time titles list with 38 wins, is trying for his second PBA50 Tour win of the season and fifth of his career.

Rounding out the top five were PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent of Newark, N.Y., in fourth with 3,483 and Scott Merritt of Iowa City, Iowa, with 3,478. Defending champion hall of famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., finished sixth with 3,476.

The top 24 players advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers qualifying round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Bowling fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DAVE SMALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP LANES CLASSIC

Presented by Roto Grip

Dave Small’s Championship Lanes, Anderson Ind., Monday

Second Round (After 16 games. Top 24 advance to match play. Positions 25th-37th plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,847.

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,535.

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,510.

4, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,483.

5, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 3,478.

6, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,476.

7, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,456.

8, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 3,440.

9, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,415.

10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,409.

11, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,403.

12, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,402.

13, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,391.

14, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,368.

15, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,367.

16, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,365.

17, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 3,351.

18, (tie) Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., and Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,337.

20, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,313.

21, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,308.

22, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,304.

23, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,303.

24, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,292.

25, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,288.

26, (tie) Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., and Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,286.

28, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,282.

29, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,276.

30, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,274.

31, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,263.

32, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,260.

33, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,230.

34, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,220.

35, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,209.

36, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,208.

37, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,198.

38, (tie) ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., and Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,183.

40, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,173.

41, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,164.

42, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 3,157.

43, ss-Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,153.

44, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,150.

45, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,125.

46, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,124.

47, n-Ron Nelson Jr, Bridgeview, Ill., 3,121.

48, (tie) Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., and ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,118.

50, ss-Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,117.

51, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,111.

52, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,091.

53, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,089.

54, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,087.

55, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,083.

56, ss-Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 3,070.

57, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,066.

58, (tie) David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., and Chris Gentry, Anderson, Ind., 3,062.

60, (tie) Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., and Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,049.

62, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 3,048.

63, Rick Woloszyn, Griffith, Ind., 3,045.

64, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,043.

65, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,032.

66, Tony Majcher, Rolling Meadows, Ill., 3,024.

67, Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 3,021.

68, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,015.

69, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,013.

70, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,009.

71, Daniel Twomey, Teaneck, NJ, 3,004.

72, Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,003.

73, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,993.

74, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,980.

75, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,972.

76, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,970.

77, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 2,967.

78, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 2,960.

79, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 2,958.

80, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,949.

81, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,947.

82, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 2,941.

83, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,918.

84, (tie) n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., and Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,915.

86, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 2,888.

87, (tie) Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, and Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 2,887.

89, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 2,882.

90, (tie) Brad Sipes, Bloomington, Ill., and Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,873.

92, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 2,872.

93, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 2,871.

94, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,863.

95, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,860.

96, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,847.

97, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,827.

98, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,817.

99, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 2,813.

100, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 2,799.

101, Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 2,783.

102, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,779.

103, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,769.

104, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,767.

105, Allen Snyder, Huber Heights, Ohio, 2,713.

106, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,711.

107, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,701.

108, Dowell Milliken, Lake Grove, N.Y., 2,555.

109, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,543.

110, Robert Teeters, Lapel, Ind., 2,377.

111, n-Mark Drinkut, Anderson, Ind., 2,188.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older advancing to casher’s round