Bohn Bags Fourth PBA50 Tour Title At Duke’s Expense

ANDERSON, Ind. (Aug. 1, 2017) – In a championship match featuring two of the Professional Bowlers Association’s all-time greats, Parker Bohn III took advantage of a struggling Norm Duke to win the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip Tuesday for his first PBA50 Tour title of the season and the fourth of his career.

After a spare in the first frame of the title match and then nine consecutive strikes, Bohn beat Duke, who was the top qualifier for the finals, 279-206, to record his first PBA50 Tour win since the 2015 PBA50 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Open.

“I feel like I’ve scaled a tall obstacle,” said Bohn, whose previous best finish this season was second in the PBA50 Players Championship. “I’ve always said, if I continue to knock on the door eventually it will open and good things will happen.

“I feel like I have a lot of wins left in me,” he added. “When you think that my four wins have come against either Pete (Weber) or Norm, you have to feel pretty good about that.”

Except for a stumble in the later match play rounds, Bohn, who was No. 3 qualifier for the finals, dominated the tournament averaging 240 in qualifying, 20 pins more than his closest competitor third-place finisher Bob Learn Jr., of Erie, Pa., who averaged 220.

“Once I had the right ball in my hand, all I had to do was find the right hand position and I was pretty much in control,” Bohn said. “Believing in yourself is one thing but reading what the lanes are telling you is another. When you have both of those things in synch and you can repeat shots, it’s a winning formula.”

Bohn ranks fifth all-time on the PBA Tour titles list with 35 wins while Duke ranks third with 38 titles to go along with his four on the PBA50 Tour.

In the opening stepladder match, Jeff Zaffino of Warren, Pa., making his first championship round appearance, beat PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela, who was trying for his ninth career PBA50 Tour title and second of the season, 202-187.

In the second match, Bohn beat Zaffino, 238-234, in a come-from-behind effort, to advance to the semi-final match where he beat Learn, 231-202, to advance to the title match.

For Learn, who was also looking for his first win of the season, his third-place finish was his fifth top-five of the year and came after a runner-up finish in last week’s PBA50 South Shore Open.

Duke’s second-place finish puts him in second on the PBA50 Player of the Year points list heading into the season’s final tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind. next week. He will have some work to do, however, to catch Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., who has led the player of the year points race for most of the season.

The 2017 PBA50 Tour concludes with the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Aug. 5-8 and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer (for players 60 and over) Aug. 10-12.

The DeHayes Insurance Group Championship will also play an important role in determining the top eight players from the season’s points list who will have the opportunity to advance to the PBA Challenge held in conjunction with the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX presented by Eldorado Reno Properties this November in Reno, Nev.

PBA fans will be able to follow all the action streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users will be able to use the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DAVE SMALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP LANES CLASSIC

presented by Roto Grip

Dave Small’s Championship Lanes, Anderson, Ind., Tuesday

Final Standings:

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $7,500.

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $4,000.

3, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., $2,500.

4, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., $2,000.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Zaffino def. Monacelli, 202-187.

Match Two – Bohn def. Zaffino, 238-234.

Semifinal Match – Bohn def. Learn, 231-202.

Championship Match – Bohn def. Duke, 279-206.

Modified Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals )

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5-1, 1,571.

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 5-0-1, 1,544.

3, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4-2, 1,506.

4, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 5-1, 1,422.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3-3, 1,381.

6, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3-3, 1,380, $1,500.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2-4, 1,361, $1,500.

8, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3-3, 1,357, $1,500.

9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3-2-1, 1,353, $1,300.

10, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3-3, 1,339, $1,300.

11, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2-4, 1,317, $1,300.

12, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3-3, 1,300, $1,300.

13, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 0-6, 1,266, $1,300.

14, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3-3, 1,260, $1,300.

15, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 2-4, 1,227, $1,300.

16, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 1-5, 1,170, $1,300.

Modified Match Play Round 1 (other cashers after five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3-2, 1,104, $1,150.

18, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 4-1, 1,103, $1,150.

19, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1-4, 1,094, $1,150.

20, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-2, 1,093, $1,150.

21, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3-2, 1,088, $1,150.

22, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3-2, 1,057, $1,150.

23, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-3, 1,041, $1,150.

24, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3-2, 1,040, $1,150.

25, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1-4, 1,033, $1,075.

26, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1-3-1, 1,019, $1,075.

27, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1-4, 991, $1,075.

28, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 2-3, 972, $1,075.

29, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1-4, 971, $1,075.

30, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 2-3, 953, $1,075.

31, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1-4, 951, $1,075.

32, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1-4, 887, $1,075.

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

33, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,015, $1,000.

34, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,007, $1,000.

35, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,002, $1,000.

36 (tie), ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa. and ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 996, $1,000.

38, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 971, $1,000.

39, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 959, $1,000.

40, ss-Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 949, $1,000.

41, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 943, $1,000.

42, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 940, $1,000.

43, ss-Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 931, $1,000.

44, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 925, $1,000.

45, ss-Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 893, $1,000.

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.