Bob Learn Jr. Pacing Field at PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship with 245 Average

INDIANAPOLIS (May 15, 2017) – Three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., managed to say ahead of the changing lane conditions and average 245 to set the pace after qualifying Monday in the PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship at Woodland Bowl.

Learn finished with a 3,921 16-game pinfall total after the second round to lead 32 players advancing to Tuesday’s match play. After bowling 1,949 for eight games to lead Sunday’s first round, Learn bowled 1,972 in the second round with games of 236, 246, 233, 270, 245, 247, 248 and 247.

“I managed to avoid the bad game today,” said Learn, who also owns five PBA Tour titles including the 1999 U.S. Open. “Today I was getting a good read on the lane conditions which enabled me to get lined up quickly on each pair (of lanes). By the end of the round I was working hard revving it up as much as I could to get the ball reaction I needed.”

Learn will be trying for his first win of the season after best finishes of second in the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages and third in last week’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.

The 55-year-old Learn enters a new phase of his bowling career this summer as the head bowling coach for Martin Methodist College, located in Pulaski, Tenn.

“I’ve been involved in coaching in one way or another for 25 years and I really love that aspect of the sport,” said Learn. “My bowling days aren’t going to last forever. The good thing about it is that it’s still competition—just a different kind of competition.”

PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III retained his second-place position after qualifying finishing 66 pins behind Learn with a 3,855 pinfall.

The 35-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner will be trying to improve upon a season’s best third-place finish which came in the Sun Bowl In The Villages in April.

“I didn’t shoot myself in the foot today,” said Bohn, who had a 1,912 eight-game pinfall in the second round. “Bob put up a number and it was up to us to go get it. I fell a little short but you don’t win the tournament after two rounds—there’s a long way to go.”

After Tuesday’s first match play round, the field will be cut to the top 16 players for the second round which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Finishing qualifying in third was Danny Clark of New Palestine, Ind., with 3,816 followed by PBA Hall of Famer and seven-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela with 3,784, and Scott Greiner of Platte City, Mo. who rounded out the top five with 3,734.

The PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 MILLER LITE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Woodland Bowl, Indianapolis, Monday

SECOND ROUND

(after 16 games. Top 32 advance to Tuesday’s match play round)

1, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,921.

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,855.

3, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,816.

4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,784.

5, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,734.

6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,701.

7, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,691.

8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,649.

9, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,635.

10, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,624.

11, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,620.

12, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,605.

13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,600.

14, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,583.

15, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,578.

16, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,564.

17, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,557.

18, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,520.

19, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,492.

20, (tie) John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,491.

22, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,484.

23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,483.

24, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,476.

25, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,475.

26, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,474.

27, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,460.

28, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,453.

29, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,448.

29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,448.

31, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,438.

32, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,437.

Did not advance

33, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,427, $1,000.

34, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,423.

35, (tie) Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, and ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,422, $1,000.

37, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,418.

38, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,414.

39, Troy Stus, South Lyon, Mich., 3,404.

40, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,402.

41, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,399.

42, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,398, $1,000.

43, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, and Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,381.

46, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, and Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,376.

48, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,371, $1,000.

49, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,368.

50, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,367.

51, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,361, $1,000.

52, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,356.

53, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 3,351.

54, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 3,325.

55, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,315, $1,000.

56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,307.

57, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,306.

58, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,304.

59, ss-Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 3,300, $1,000.

60, Al Danz Jr., Escanaba, Mich., 3,294.

61, (tie) Richie Brown, Marion, Ohio, and ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,282, $1,000.

63, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,281.

64, Anthony Moses, Southfield, Mich., 3,271.

65, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,266.

66, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,265.

67, (tie) Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., and Jim Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,251.

69, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,245.

70, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,243.

71, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,240.

72, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,230.

73, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,229.

74, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,222.

75, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,219.

76, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,208.

77, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,199.

78, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 3,177.

79, Scott Weber, La Salle, Ill., 3,176.

80, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,174.

81, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,161.

82, Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., 3,160.

83, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,150.

84, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,146.

85, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,132.

86, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,118.

87, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,084.

88, Tony Gilbert, Indianapolis, 3,072.

89, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,040.

90, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,037.

91, John Thullen, Whiteland, Ind., 3,030.

92, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 3,006.

93, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 2,992.

94, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,959.

95, Randy Leszczynski, Kronenwetter, Wis., 2,893.

96, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,839.

97, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,822.

98, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,687.

300 games (1) – Patrick Shipley

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund cashing for $1,000