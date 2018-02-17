BJI Podcast: PBA Regional Champ’s Stoneman Douglas High School Story

Michael Azcarate is a five-time PBA Regional champion who happens to live and teach math to middle schoolers just a few miles away from Stoneman Douglas High School, site of the school shooting that broke America's heart on Feb. 14. He spoke with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione about how difficult this event has been for his community and for him as a father of six and as a local teacher, how he has been talking about it with his 11 and 12-year-old students, what he hopes will come out of this latest in a bleak string of similar acts of violence in America's schools, and much more. You can listen to this latest episode of the BJI Podcast here: