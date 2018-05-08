Big Round Helps Haugen Grab Lead in PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

FARMINDALE, N.Y. (May 7, 2018) – Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, the 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year, averaged 245 in the second round Monday to take top qualifier honors for the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick.

The five-time PBA Tour titlist and winner of the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for his first title on the tour for players 50 and over, led qualifying with a 3,786 16-game pinfall total (236 average) at Farmingdale Lanes.

After a 1,851 pinfall for eight games in Sunday’s first qualifying round, Haugen surged into the lead after bowling 1,935 in the second round with games of 247, 238, 299, 268, 225, 215, 220 and 223. He left a 4 pin on the final shot of the 10th frame in his 299 game.

By finishing in the top eight he will be seeded directly into Tuesday’s second match play round which begins at 3:15 p.m. ET.

“The goal, of course, is to make the top eight but you always take a lot of pride in being the tournament leader,” said the 51-year-old Haugen. “When you see your name at the top of the standings board it’s a confidence booster no doubt about that.”

Haugen is also encouraged by a good start to the season with sixth, ninth and 11th-place finishes in the first three tournaments.

“My game is good,” Haugen added. “One thing I’m doing especially well is getting a good read on the lane conditions which makes it a lot easier to make the right adjustments quicker.”

PBA Hall of Famer and four–time PBA50 Tour titlist Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., finished qualifying in second with a 3,776 pinfall after bowling games of 279, 237, 245, 256, 205, 217, 223 and 238 for his eight games in the second round.

Joining Haugen and Bohn in the top eight were Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y.; 3,720; PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,638; Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 3,623; PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,588; Bob Learn Jr, Erie, Pa., 3,581, and first round leader Glenn Smith, New York, N.Y., 3,580.

The top 30 players plus eight PBA60 players advance to Tuesday’s cashers and match play rounds which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

Defending champion and 2017 PBA50 Player of the Year Brian LeClair of Albany, N.Y., finished qualifying in 26th to advance to the cashers round.

Tom Carter of Columbus, Ohio defeated PBA Hall of Famer and tournament namesake Johnny Petraglia in a one-game roll-off, 236-164, to take the eighth and final PBA60 cashers’ round spot.

Fans can catch all the final day action one PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Monday

SECOND ROUND (after 16 games. Positions 1-24 advance to match play. Positions 25-30 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,786.

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,776.

3, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,720.

4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,638.

5, Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 3,623.

6, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,588.

7, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,581.

8, Glenn Smith, New York, N.Y., 3,580.

9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,561.

10, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 3,551.

11, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,541.

12, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,536.

13, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,534.

14, Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 3,532.

15, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3,528.

16, n-Christopher Viale, Westfield, Mass., 3,520.

17, Keith Doran, Pomona, N.Y., 3,511.

18, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,500.

19, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,492.

20, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,490.

21, n-John Masiello, Southgate, Mich., 3,488.

22, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,482.

23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,479.

24, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,475.

25, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 3,467.

26, (tie) Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., and Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 3,455.

28, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,435.

29, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,431.

30, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3,417.

31, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,414.

32, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,403.

33, ss-Pete DiChiara, Ardsley, N.Y., 3,399.

34, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 3,389.

35, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 3,388.

36, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,382.

37, Robert Boehm, Nutley, N.J., 3,371.

38, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 3,364.

39, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,358.

40, Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 3,354.

41, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,345.

42, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,341.

43, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and ss-Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 3,316.

45, ss-Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 3,314.

46, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,309.

47, *ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,290 and Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,290.

49, n-Pamela Burns, Endicott, N.Y., 3,286.

50, Storm DeVincent, Derry, N.H., 3,276.

51, Robert Hoyser, Titusville, Fla., 3,256.

52, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,243.

53, David Scardaville, Houston, Texas, 3,242.

54, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 3,227.

55, n-Geroge Szczublenski, West Seneca, N.Y., 3,220.

56, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,204.

57, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,187.

58, (tie) n-Rob Sperling, Livingston, N.J., and Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 3,183.

60, Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 3,172.

61, Al Spano, Massapequa Park, N.Y., 3,166.

62, Don Hicks, West Babylon, N.Y., 3,163.

63, n-Les Shirwindt, Las Vegas, 3,154.

64, Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 3,148.

65, Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 3,130.

66, n-Guy Wallach, Livingston, N.J., 3,129.

67, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,125.

68, Gary Burns, Endicott, N.Y., 3,119.

69, n-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 3,115.

70, Arthur O'Connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 3,099.

71, Daniel Twomey, Hackensack, N.J., 3,098.

72, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,096.

73, David Zelger, Red Lion, Pa., 3,094.

74, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 3,080.

75, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 3,076.

76, n-Chun Bae, Cedarhurst, N.Y., 3,054.

77, Howard Snyder, Hunt Valley, Md., 3,029.

78, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,990.

79, Neil Binder, Shelton, Conn., 2,988.

80, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 2,972.

81, Louis Barbera, North Bellmore, N.Y., 2,935.

82, n-Edward Brabant jr, Dracut, Mass., 2,924.

83, Louis Getzelman, Massapequa, N.Y., 2,916.

84, ss-Ralph Ehrlich, N.Massapequa, N.Y., 2,904.

85, n-ss-Kenneth Bruce, Oceanside, N.Y., 2,854.

86, Rick LeChette, Lincoln University, Pa., 2,838.

87, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,789.

88, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,747.

89, Thimothy Williams, Brooklyn, NY, 2,714.

90, n-Joe Biscardi, Wantagh, N.Y., 2,686.

91, Douglas Slier, Lenox, Mass., 2,125.

300 games – Bill Neumann

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers round

*Tom Carter def. Johnny Petraglia 236-164 in one-game roll-off for final PBA60 cashers’ round spot