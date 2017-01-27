‘Big February’ Means Big Month of Xtra Frame Coverage

PBA’s “Big February” schedule of major championships means a big month of exclusive live streaming coverage on Xtra Frame, beginning with the qualifying rounds of the Barbasol PBA Players Championship Feb. 7-10 from Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio.

Following the live ESPN finals of the Players Championship on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. ET, the PBA and Xtra Frame head to Shawnee, Okla., for live coverage of the PBA Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and 2016 PBA Awards presentations on Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. ET from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort.

Xtra Frame coverage then moves to FireLake Bowling Center in Shawnee for the preliminary rounds of the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions, Feb. 14-17. That week is concluded by the live ESPN finals of the TOC from FireLake Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. ET.

Big February continues with qualifying and double-elimination match play coverage of the USBC Masters from The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Feb. 21-25. The USBC Masters finals, followed by the World Bowling Tour Men’s and Women’s Finals presented by the PBA will air live, back-to-back, on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

In addition to the major championships, Big February will include Sunday’s Terrell Owens Main Event PBA Super Clash at 2 p.m. ET and the eighth annual State Farm Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET as part of the NBA All-Star weekend, both airing on ESPN.

The finals for all PBA ESPN telecasts are simulcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN mobile app for those who would like to watch online or on mobile devices.

PBA’s all-star month is a perfect time for PBA fans to sign up for Xtra Frame’s full month subscription for only $7.99. Three-day ($3.99) and full year Xtra Frame Season Ticket (less than $1.25 a week) options also are available. Visit xtraframe.tv to enroll.

