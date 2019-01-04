Belmonte Holds Early Round 2 Lead in PBA Hall of Fame Classic

Four-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte rolled into the early second-round lead in the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame Classic Friday at the International Training and Research Center. The tournament is the opening event of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season.

Squad A, which includes first-round leader Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., begins its second qualifying round at 5 p.m. EST. The top 18 bowlers after 12 games will bowl a third six-game round Saturday at 10 a.m. to determine the top five players for Sunday’s live FS1 stepladder finals on FS1 at 11 a.m. EST.

All qualifying rounds are being live-streamed on FloBowling.com. Fans also can follow the tournament as it happens on pba.com’s live scoring feature: (https://www.pba.com/PBALiveScoring?TournamentID=2755).

PBA HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

International Training and Research Center, Arlington, Texas, Friday

Early Second Round Leaders (after 12 games, Squad B only)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,856.

2, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,756.

3, Rhino Page, Orlando, 2,749.

4, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,736.

5, Stuart Williams, England, 2,617.

6, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,605.

7 (tie), Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,590.

9, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,569.

10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,565.