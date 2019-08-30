Bear Open Finalists Close in on FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Points Lead

AURORA, Ill. (Aug. 30, 2019) – Sean Rash won the PBA Wolf Open Tuesday to kick off the series of three FloBowling PBA Summer Swing finals, presented by the Brands of Ebonite International, to take the lead in the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour competition points race and he held on despite an assault Thursday by the finalists in the Bear Open.

Rash, who collected his 14th career PBA Tour title and 2,500 points at Parkside Lanes Tuesday, retained first place in points thanks to a 14th-place finish in the Bear Open, but Bear Open winner Anthony Simonsen jumped for 10th to second; previous Summer Tour points leader Kyle Sherman advanced one spot to third and Bear runner-up EJ Tackett advanced from seventh to fourth while AJ Johnson dropped from second to fifth.

With 5,000 points at stake for Saturday’s Illinois Open titlist (plus points of descending value at stake for all other players), a significant shakeup in the final FloBowling PBA Summer Tour points rankings is still possible.

The rewards at stake for the competition points leaders include:

● The top five will share in a $40,000 USBC Cup prize fund, with $20,000 to the points leader;

● The top eight will be invited to compete for shares of a $67,000 bonus prize fund in the inaugural FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21, where the winner will receive $25,000;

● The top eight will win expenses-paid trips to Shanghai, China for the inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup. A $20,000 first prize will be paid to the China Tiger Cup winner. Added money will be at stake in a special challenge match against a team of Chinese players.

The final summer points races standings will be posted at the conclusion of the Illinois Open on Saturday at this link: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10.

Illinois Open prize money also is important because the top eight money-winners for the full 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season through Thursday will earn berths in the second PBA Clash that will take place at the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, Florida, on October 21 for airing on FOX on Nov. 3. Australia’s Jason Belmonte can’t be caught in the earnings race, but there is plenty of competition for the next seven spots. Fans can follow the 2019 earnings race at this link: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/TourWinnings/132.

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour has been livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling, and will continue through the FloBowling ATX Invite. Visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription.

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINT LEADERS

(Top 25 after eight of nine events; previous ranking in parenthesis)

1, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 7,235 (1).

2, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 5,960 (10).

3, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 5,818 (4).

4, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 5,670 (7).

5, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,560 (2).

6, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 5,120 (6).

6, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 5,120 (3).

8, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 4,780 (5).

9, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,270 (8).

10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4,040 (11).

11, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,740 (9).

12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,470 (16).

13, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,465 (12).

14, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,365 (14).

15, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,360 (13).

16, Dom Barrett, England, 3,130 (23).

17, Stuart Williams, England, 3,115 15).

18, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 3,060 (18).

19, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,038 (26).

20, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,960 (17).

21, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,930 (20).

22, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,840 (19).

23, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,550 (22).

24, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,508 (24).

25, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,505 (25).

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA TOUR EARNINGS LEADERS

(Top 10 as of Aug. 30; number of tournaments bowled in parenthesis)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, $268,290 (17).

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., $185,780 (22).

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., $173,990 (22).

4, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., $148,048 (22).

5, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., $146,695 (24).

6, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, $145,590 (23).

7, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $95,015 (18).

8, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., $93,170 (23).

9, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., $76,693 (19).

10, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., $73,080 (20).