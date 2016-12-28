BBIA Contributes $10,000 to Pezzano Scholarship Fund

    The Billiard and Bowling Institute of America has donated $10,000 to the International Bowling Media Association to help perpetuate IBMA’s Chuck Pezzano Scholarship for young bowlers who study journalism in college.

    “We are proud to be able to make this contribution to such a worthy and important cause,” said BBIA President, Corey Dykstra. “The more people we have discussing bowling through the variety of mediums available today can only benefit the sport by featuring competitive bowling.”

    The contribution by BBIA guarantees that the scholarship will be awarded each of the next four years.

    “BBIA is an organization filled with industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs who understand the importance and value of bowling being covered in the media — both within and outside of the industry,” said IBMA President, Keith Hamilton. “IBMA is greatly appreciative of BBIA’s support.”

    The scholarship, which is named after Hall of Fame journalist Chuck Pezzano, will be presented at the IBMA awards ceremony during the Industry Awards Luncheon at International Bowl Expo this June at Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.

