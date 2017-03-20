Barrett Wins Brunswick Euro Challenge for Fifth PBA Title

MUNICH, Germany (March 26, 2017) – England’s Dom Barrett ended a three-year PBA Tour title drought Sunday when he defeated Thailand’s Jojoe Yannaphon, 237-221, to win the Brunswick Euro Challenge at Dream-Bowl Palace.

Barrett, 31, won his fifth PBA Tour title and his first since winning the PBA International-World Bowling Tour Qatar Open in 2014. He got a break in the tightly-contested title match when Yannaphon left the 8-10 split in his 10th frame and opened.

Barrett was the top qualifier for the three-player stepladder finals and ended a series of championship round close calls, including third-place finishes earlier in the year in the FireLake Tournament of Champions and the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic, and in the 2016 PBA World Championship during the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling VIII in December in Reno, Nev.

Yannaphon, who had qualified second for the finals, defeated England’s Stuart Williams in the opening stepladder match, 10-9 in a one ball roll-off after they tied at 204. Yannaphon threw three strikes in his 10th frame to force the roll-off after Williams struck and then left a 10 pin in his 10th frame. The Thai player then struck in the roll-off and Williams left another 10 pin.

Next on the PBA Tour’s 2017 schedule will be the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship followed by the L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup finals at the newly-renovated Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, April 9-16.

BRUNSWICK EURO CHALLENGE

Dream-Bowl Palace, Munich, Germany, March 26

Final Standings:

1, Dom Barrett, England, $13,452.

2, Jojoe Yannaphon, Thailand, $9,180.

3, Stuart Williams, England, $5,940.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Yannaphon def. Williams, 204-204, 10-9 in one-ball roll-off. Championship – Barrett def. Yannaphon, 237-221.

Final Step 3 Standings (after 13 games, including 30 match play bonus pins for each match win):

1, Barrett, 5-3, 3,221.

2, Yannaphon, 3-4-1, 3,218.

3, Williams, 3-4-1, 3,138.

4, Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 4-4, 3,065, $3,240.

5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4-4, 3,059, $3,024.

6, w-Birgit Poppler, Germany, 4-4, 3,019, $2,808.

7, Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 2-6, 2,950, $2,592.

8, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2-6, 2,900, $2,376.

Step 2 Cashers (after six games):

9, w-Daphne Tan, Singapore, 1,365, $2,052.

10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,364, $2,052.

11, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,344, $2,052.

12 (tie), Francois Louw, South Africa, and w-Cheri Tan, Singapore, 1,340, $1,890.

14, Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 1,339, $1,726.

15, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 1,336, $1,726.

16, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 1,311, $1,726.

17, Jan Macek, Czechoslovakia, 1,303, $1,512.

18, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 1,301, $1,512.

19, Antonino Fiorentino, Italy, 1,300, $1,512.

20, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,296, $1,512.

21, Jimmy Dan Mortensen, Denmark, 1,294, $1,404.

22, Martin Paulsson, Sweden, 1,274, $1,404.

23, w-Shayna Ng, Singapore, 1,261, $1,404.

24, Timmy Tan, Malaysia, 1,259, $1,404.

25, Wicky Yeung, Hong Kong, 1,257, $1,296.

26, Anton Ahlgren, Sweden, 1,256, $1,296.

27, Mike Harles, Germany, 1,219, $1,296.

28, Tomas Kayhko, Finland, 1,217, $1,296.

Step 1 Cashers (after six games):

29, w-Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 1,354, $1,188.

30 (tie, Paul Moor, England, and Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 1,351, $1,188.

32, Jonas Jähi, Finland, 1,342, $1,188.

33, Muhd Jaris, Singapore, 1,339, $1,188.

34, Anton Persson, Sweden, 1,338, $1,188.

35, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 1,334, $1,080.

36, w-Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 1,332, $1,080.

37, Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 1,331, $1,080.

38, Timothy Tham, Singapore, 1,325, $1,080.

39 (tie), Tony Wong, Hong Kong, and Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,321, $1,080.

41, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 1,319, $1,080.

42, w-Vanessa Timter, Germany, 1,309, $1,080.

43, André Michow, Germany, 1,307, $1,080.

44, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 1,296, $1,080.

45, w-Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,295, $972.

46, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,289, $972.

47, Rickle Kam, Hong Kong, 1,282, $972.

48, Siu Wu, Hong Kong 1,270, $972.

49, Kim Andersson, Sweden, 1,261, $972.

50, Jonathan Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 1,260, $972.

51, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1,231, $972.

52, Adel Albarqi, Saudi Arabia, 1,220, $972.

53, Joel Tan, Singapore, 1,219, $972.

54, Abdullah Dulijan, Saudi Arabia, 1,213, $972.

55, w-Anggie Ramirez Perea, Colombia, 1,205, $864.

56, Cheah Ray, Singapore, 1,203, $864.

57, w-Jazreel Tan, Singapore, 1,195, $864.

58, Pyry Puharinen, Finland, 1,184, $864.

59 (tie), w-Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., and Christopher Lüttke, Sweden, 1,167, $864.

61, Raymond Teece, England, 1,135, $864.

62, Andreas Bösiger, Switzerland, 1,133, $864.

63, Alex Liew, Malaysia, 1,130, $864.

64, Andres Juliusson, Israel, 1,077, $864.