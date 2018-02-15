Barrett Bags January Kegel Bowler of the Month Honors

Dom Barrett has been selected as the January 2018 Kegel Bowler of the Month by the International Bowling Media Association

Barrett won the 2018 DHC PBA Japan Invitational, defeating Kyle Troup, 267-204, for his sixth career PBA title.

Fourth seeded Anthony Simonsen started the stepladder final with a 248-244 over fifth seed Marshall Kent. Simonsen outsed third seed Shota Kawazoe, 278-257. In the semifinal, the second seed Troup downed Simonsen, 227-180, setting up the title match with the No. 1 Barrett.

Barrett finshed qualifying in sixth place going into match play. He posted a 6-2 record in the first round of match play, becoming tournament leader. Troup did the same in round two, good for a 38-pin lead in the tournament. Barrett defeated Troup 224-212 in the position round match to become top seed for the stepladder finals.

Others obtaining votes in close voting this month were Sin Li Jane, winner of the 48th Brunswick Ballmaster Open, Kyle Troup, DHC Japan Cup Invitational runner up and men's winner of the Team USA Trials, Bernice Lim, winner of the AIK International Tournament, powered by Track, and Anthony Simonsen, winner of the 30th Irish Open Championships.