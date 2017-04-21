Auto Accident Doesn’t Deter Maine Bowler from Competing in PBA Doubles

Another illustration of just how passionate the Maine bowling community is for PBA’s annual stop in Portland was the plight of Sarah Pelletier of Lewiston, who escaped serious injury when her car was totaled in an accident the day before the MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles event got underway at Bayside Bowl.

Pelletier, who was entered in the tournament with partner Joe Ramsdell, wasn’t about to let her bruised sliding leg and balance arm keep her out of the tournament. The three local teams failed to make the cashers’ cut, but they loved the experience.

You can get the details from an article in the Portland Press Herald by reporter Taylor Vortherms:

http://www.pressherald.com/2017/04/11/maine-bowlers-and-fans-are-having-a-ball-at-portland-tournament/

Read more in PBA Spare Shots.