Attention, Walter Ray! Wisconsin Center to Add Horseshoes

Attention, Walter Ray Williams Jr.! J and J Fireball Lanes in Portage, Wis., is planning to add outdoor horseshoe pits to its property in time for the summer season.

The center normally closes on Mondays and Tuesdays during the summer months, but owners Jim Baures and Jeff Bender say the pits would enable J and J to join the local tavern horseshoes league and remain open on those nights.

The City’s Planning Commission has approved the addition of the pits on a north section of the center’s parking lot, and on April 3 its Legislative and Regulatory Committee will consider a proposal to allow outdoor liquor sales at the site.

Plans call for the horseshoes area to be open from April 15 through Sept. 15.

Portage is located about 45 minutes north of Wisconsin’s capital city of Madison, and J and J Fireball Lanes is known locally for its pub fare, including pasta specials on Mondays as well as “Taco Tuesdays.”