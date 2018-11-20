Applications Sought from Prospective Hosts of U.S. Open Qualifying Events

ARLINGTON, Texas – Bowling centers can provide their bowlers the opportunity to earn a spot in the 2019 U.S. Open or 2019 U.S. Women’s Open by hosting a direct-entry qualifying event for these major events.

The 2019 U.S. Open and 2019 U.S. Women’s Open once again will feature direct-entry fields, with players earning their way into the tournaments based on professional tour money lists and finishes at national and international events. The U.S. Open will have a 144-player field while the U.S. Women’s Open features a 108-player field.

For those who do not earn a direct entry, the direct-entry qualifying events will provide bowlers the opportunity to also earn their way into the field.

Request for Proposal (RFP) applications to host a direct-entry qualifier for the 2019 U.S. Open or 2019 U.S. Women’s Open now are available on BOWL.com/USOpen and BOWL.com/USWomensOpen, respectively.

For the U.S. Open, 20 centers will be selected from those who submit an RFP. The U.S. Women’s Open will select eight centers to host direct-entry qualifiers.

Centers must meet certain format requirements, which include having an event with a minimum of nine qualifying games and paying the cost for one spot in the U.S. Open field. As both events are jointly funded by the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) and United States Bowling Congress (USBC), centers also must be a BPAA member and certified by the USBC.

The deadline for centers to submit an application is Dec. 15, 2018. The direct-entry events must be held no later than May 1, 2019.

For bowlers who do not directly qualify or advance through a direct-qualifying tournament, both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open will hold on-site pre-tournament qualifying events.

The 2019 U.S. Open, the final major of the season on the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour, will take place Oct. 23-30 at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, North Carolina. Learn more about the event at BOWL.com/USOpen.

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, a major on the Professional Women’s Bowlers Association (PWBA) Tour is set for June 16-23 at Texas Station in Las Vegas. More information can be found at BOWL.com/USWomensOpen and additional information about the PWBA can be found at PWBA.com.