Andy B’s Venures Outside Midwest for Next Location

Missouri-based Andy B’s Entertainment & Bowling Centers has entered an agreement to purchase land in order to build a new Andy B’s in Denton, Texas. It will be the company’s fourth location under the Andy B’s brand, 11th location in all and the first outside the Midwest.

The new Andy B’s location will be a tenant at Rayzor Ranch Town Center, and feature a state-of-the-art bowling experience with private “VIB” bowling, a fully loaded game floor, an upscale restaurant and bar, multi-level laser tag arena, escape rooms, and more attractions to be announced.

“We are really excited about this new project in Denton,” said proprietor Andy Bartholomy, the 2017 recipient of the BPAA V.A. Wapensky Award. “Our brand of upscale family entertainment will fit nicely in Rayzor Ranch Town Center as the premiere dining and entertainment destination.”

Rayzor Ranch is planned as a 600,000-sq.-ft., all-open-air retail, dining and entertainment destination with appealing gathering spaces, an amphitheater and more. Located at the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 380, the center is part of a mixed-use development in northwest Denton that will soon be home to an Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center.

