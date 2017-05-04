Andy B’s Venures Outside Midwest for Next Location

Business

by Bob Johnson ago0

    Missouri-based Andy B’s Entertainment & Bowling Centers has entered an agreement to purchase land in order to build a new Andy B’s in Denton, Texas. It will be the company’s fourth location under the Andy B’s brand, 11th location in all and the first outside the Midwest.

    The new Andy B’s location will be a tenant at Rayzor Ranch Town Center, and feature a state-of-the-art bowling experience with private “VIB” bowling, a fully loaded game floor, an upscale restaurant and bar, multi-level laser tag arena, escape rooms, and more attractions to be announced.

    “We are really excited about this new project in Denton,” said proprietor Andy Bartholomy, the 2017 recipient of the BPAA V.A. Wapensky Award. “Our brand of upscale family entertainment will fit nicely in Rayzor Ranch Town Center as the premiere dining and entertainment destination.”

    Rayzor Ranch is planned as a 600,000-sq.-ft., all-open-air retail, dining and entertainment destination with appealing gathering spaces, an amphitheater and more. Located at the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 380, the center is part of a mixed-use development in northwest Denton that will soon be home to an Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center.

    See the May issue of BCM for a special feature on Andy Bartholomy.

    Bob Johnson

    Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

