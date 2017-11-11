Andrew Cain Sets PBA Five-Game Scoring Record to Take Early Cheetah Championship Lead

RENO, Nev. – Andrew Cain of Phoenix charged into the lead after the first five qualifying games in the PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Challenge Mobile Game Saturday afternoon at the National Bowling Stadium, rolling a PBA five-game record of 1,352 pins including a 300 game.

The full field will complete its final five qualifying games on the short Cheetah 33 oiling pattern Saturday evening.

Cain, a 36-year-old lefthander, had games of 254, 278, 265, 255 and 300 for a 270.4 average to break the PBA record of 1,350 set by Joel Reyes in Fountain Valley, Calif., in 2007. Cain, who is trying for his first PBA Tour title, held a 45-pin lead over Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., who also had a 300 game in his 1,307 total. Thomas Larsen of Denmark was third with 1,299 pins followed by Jesper Svensson of Sweden with 1,294 and Kim Bolleby of Thailand with a 1,284 total.

For a complete list of Cheetah and PBA World Championship scores on a game by game basis, visit “live scoring” on pba.com’s home page.

The Cheetah Championship is the third of four animal pattern qualifying events leading into the PBA World Championship. All of the events are part of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Reno Resorts Properties and the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour.