Andrew Anderson Wins PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (June 3, 2018) – Second-year Professional Bowlers Association member Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich., made a difficult lane condition look easy in winning the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center Sunday, becoming the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s first two-time title winner in 2018.

Anderson, who won his first title in the United States Bowling Congress Masters in April, defeated Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla., 264-224, throwing strikes on nine of his first 11 attempts on a lane condition the other finalists had a hard time carrying back-to-back strikes.

Daugherty finally solve the challenging scoring conditions in the title match, but back-to-back 8 pins on solid pockets in the eighth and ninth frames hits stalled his hopes for a rally.

“The other right-handers kinda helped build a shot for me,” the 24-year-old Anderson said. “I had a really good game plan and stuck to it, and it worked out.”

In addition to his two titles, Anderson also finished third in the PBA Tournament of Champions in February, putting him in to strong early contention for PBA Player of the Year honors.

“I certainly hope so,” he said. “I have a lot more bowling to do, but Player of the Year is definitely one of my goals.”

In the first stepladder match, Daugherty eliminated defending Jonesboro champion Francois Lavoie of Canada, 193-168, throwing only three strikes in 11 attempts, but converting all eight spares in his non-strike frames. Lavoie, who won the 2017 Jonesboro title after qualifying fourth, fell behind after leaving the 3-4-6-7-9-10 split in his fifth frame, which he failed to convert. A second failed spare conversion in the seventh frame sealed his fate.

Daugherty then earned his berth in the title match with a 218-175 win over Malaysia’s 21-year-old left-handed star, Rafiq Ismail. Daugherty threw consecutive strikes in the sixth and seventh frames - the first double of the finals – to take an insurmountable lead after Ismail had open frames in the sixth and eighth frames.

PBA’s Xtra Frame Storm Cup series continues next Saturday and Sunday with the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, where Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., is defending champion after defeating EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., 233-194. All of the Lubbock action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. In addition to monthly and annual subscription packages, a three-day subscription is available for only $3.99 (visit xtraframe.tv to sign up).

PBA XTRA FRAME GREATER JONESBORO OPEN

Hijinx, Jonesboro, Ark., Sunday

Final Standings:

1, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., $12,500.

2, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., $6,500.

3, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, $3,500.

4, Francois Lavoie, Canada, $2,300.

Stepladder Results:

Match One: Daugherty def. Lavoie, 193-168.

Semifinal Match: Daugherty def. Ismail, 218-175.

Championship: Anderson def. Daugherty, 264-224

Final Match Play Standings (after 21 games, including match play bonus pins):

1, Anderson, 7-1, 4,748.

2, Ismail, 4-4, 4,726.

3, Daugherty, 7-1, 4,666.

4, Lavoie, 4-4, 4,656.

5, Mitch Hupé, Towanda, Kan., 6-2, 4,628, $1,800.

6, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 4-4, 4,607, $1,500.

7, n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 5-3, 4,547, $1,450.

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3-5, 4,524, $1,400.

9, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4-4, 4,523, $1,350.

10, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 4-4, 4,485, $1,300.

11, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3-5, 4,481, $1,250.

12, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3-4-1, 4,476, $1,200.

13, Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., 3-4-1, 4,434, $1,150.

14, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3-5, 4,418, $1,100.

15, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3-5, 4,371, $1,050.

16, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 0-8, 4,328, $1,000.

Other Cashers (after 13 games):

17, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,693, $740.

18, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,690, $730.

19, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,684, $725.

20, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 2,679, $720.

21, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 2,678, $715.

22, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, CA, 2,668, $715.

23, Tyler Corbin, Corinth, Miss, 2,666, $710.

24, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,660, $710.

25, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,635, $710.

26, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,620, $710.

27, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,601, $705.

28, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 2,599, $705.

29, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 2,594, $705.

29, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,594, $705.

31, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,585, $700.

32, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,577, $700.

33, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,573, $700.

34, Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., 2,554, $700.

35, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,534, $700.