Andrew Anderson tops PBA Wilmington Open Qualifying

WILMINGTON, N.C. - (Aug. 13, 2019) – Trying for his first Go Bowling! PBA Tour title of the season, 2018 PBA Player of the Year Andrew Anderson of Holly, Michigan, averaged 254 for eight games Tuesday to top qualifying for the PBA Wilmington Open leading 32 players who advanced to Wednesday’s cashers round.

Anderson, a two-time PBA Tour titlist, bowled a 2,034 eight-game pinfall total at Ten Pin Family Fun Center with games of 257, 275, 268, 256, 243, 259, 218 and 258 to lead BJ Moore of Greensburg, Pennsylvania who finished the day in second 40 pins behind with 1,994.

Brad Miller of Lees Summit, Missouri, bowled back-to-back 300 games on his way to finishing third in qualifying with 1,924. After bowling 223 in the first game of the round, Miller bowled 300s in the second and third games before finishing the round with games of 237, 213, 201, 235 and 215.

Finishing the day in fourth was 10-time PBA Tour titlist Wes Malott of Pflugerville, Texas with 1,900 and PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open winner Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, rounded out the top five with 1,897.

After tying for 32nd with a 1,754 pinfall, England’s Dom Barrett beat Connor Pickford of Charlotte, North Carolina, 196-179 in a one-game roll-off to advance to the cashers round.

Competition resumes Wednesday with the four-game cashers round at 9 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will then advance to the three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m. Eight players will then advance to the two-game Round of 8 which will determine the four players for the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. All times are Eastern.

All of Wednesday’s competition will be livestreamed on FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA WILMINGTON OPEN

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday



Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 32 advance to cashers round Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET)

1, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,034.

2, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 1,994.

3, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,924.

4, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,900.

5, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,897.

6, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,895.

7, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,884.

8, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,873.

9, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,866.

10, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,864.

11, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,863.

12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,857.

13, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,842.

14, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,831.

15, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 1,826.

16, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,821.

17, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,815.

18, William Svensson, Sweden, 1,814.

19, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,812.

20, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,795.

21, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 1,794.

22, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,793.

23, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,788.

24, Stuart Williams, England, 1,785.

25, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,779.

26, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,776.

27, Jeff Beasley, Angier, N.C., 1,774.

28, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 1,773.

29, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 1,772.

30, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,767.

31, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,755.

*32, Dom Barrett, England, 1,754

*Barrett def. Connor Pickford 196-179 in one-game roll-off to advance to cashers round

Failed to advance:

33, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,754.

34, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,753.

35, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 1,749.

36, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 1,748.

37, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,747.

38, (tie) Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,744.

40, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,734.

41, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,730.

42, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 1,728.

43, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,727.

44, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,726.

45, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 1,719.

46, Francois Louw, South Africa, 1,716.

47, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 1,713.

48, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 1,704.

49, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,694.

50, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,689.

51, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,688.

52, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 1,681.

53, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 1,680.

54, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,676.

55, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,672.

56, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 1,669.

57, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,663.

58, Kevin Fischer, Winter Park, Fla., 1,661.

59, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,660.

60, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,651.

61, (tie) Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., and Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 1,647.

63, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,645.

64, Richard Teece, England, 1,641.

65, Roy Davis, Lumberton, N.C., 1,639.

66, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 1,636.

67, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,635.

68, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,631.

69, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,630.

70, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 1,626.

71, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 1,624.

72, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,623.

73, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,604.

74, Oskar Wirefeldt, Sweden, 1,603.

75, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 1,585.

76, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,581.

77, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 1,579.

78, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,574.

78, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,574.

80, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,573.

81, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 1,571.

82, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,563.

83, Chris Arcaro, Wilmington, N.C., 1,550.

84, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,546.

85, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,531.

86, Victor Florie Jr., Richmond, Va., 1,525.

87, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,521.

88, Jason Couch, Clermont, Fla., 1,506.

89, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,490.

90, n-Thomas Wall II, Fayetteville, N.C., 1,480.

91, Sean Connolly, Apopka, Fla., 1,478.

92, Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,473.

93, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,448.

94, Leonardo Apollonia, Raleigh, N.C., 1,445.

95, Louis Carrai, Wilmington, N.C., 1,420.

96, n-John Horsley, Leland, N.C., 1,175.

300 games – Brad Miller (2), Kris Prather, Cristian Azcona,

n-denotes non-PBA member.