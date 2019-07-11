Amleto Monacelli Tops PBA50 River City Extreme Open Qualifying

MONTICELLO, Minn. (July 11, 2019) – PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli finished with games of 290, 234 and 247 in Thursday’s second round to top qualifying and lead 24 players who advanced to match play in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Hammer.

The 2019 USBC Senior Masters winner finished qualifying in the eighth stop of the season with a 3,666 16-game pinfall total (229 average). His strong finish in the second round came after strong start with 246 before falling into a slump with games of 197, 201, 195, and 204.

“It seems like I have had a lot of tournaments recently where I’m having trouble reading the lanes in the middle of the round,” said the 57-year-old Monacelli who his trying for his 10th career PBA50 Tour title and second of the season. “I was probably getting a little frustrated by what I expected the lanes should be doing rather than adjusting to what was actually happening.

“When I got to the sixth game I just looked at it like I was starting a new round, moved left and went to a ball that would skid farther down the lane,” the 20-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner added. “I’m just a little disappointed I didn’t refocus sooner.”

Monacelli holds a 14-pin lead over James Campbell of Clearwater, Florida, who finished qualifying in second with a 3,652 pinfall and Hall of Famer Pete Weber in third with 3,630.

Weber, an 11-time PBA50 Tour winner, is trying for his first PBA50 Tour win since winning the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship in August of 2017. He has a best finish of 10th this season which came in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open.

Rounding out the top five were Hall of Famers Steve Hoskins in fourth with 3,580 and Ron Mohr in fifth with 3,539. Best bowler ESPY winner Norm Duke finished qualifying in sixth with 3,497.

First-round leader Don Herrington of Ballston Lake, New York, dropped to 12th finishing with a 3,539 pinfall. Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., who was in second after the first round, dropped to eighth finishing with 3,483. Williams is trying for his fourth win of the season and 15th of his career which would top the all-time list on the tour for players 50 and over.

Friday’s match play rounds get underway at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. CT. The top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 5 p.m.

PBA50 RIVER CITY EXTREME OPEN

Presented by Hammer

River City Extreme, Monticello, Minn., Thursday

SECOND ROUND (after 16 games. Top 24 players advance to Friday’s match play rounds)

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,666.

2, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,652.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,630.

4, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,580.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,539.

6, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,497.

7, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,491.

8, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,483.

9, Paul Fleming, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,478.

10, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,469.

11, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,456.

12, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,450.

13, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,408.

14, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,407.

15, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,388.

16, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,387.

17, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,379.

18, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 3,373.

19, n-Lyle Kuhlmann, Woodruff, Wis., 3,330.

20, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,328.

21, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,299.

22, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,283.

23, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,281.

24, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,255.

Did not advance:

25, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,253, $1,000.

26, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,251.

27, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,249.

28, (tie) Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., and ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,245, $1,000.

30, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,240.

31, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,238.

32, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,234.

33, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,219, $1,000.

34, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 3,218.

35, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,216, $1,000.

36, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., $,1000, and Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,204.

38, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,200.

39, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,189.

40, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,184.

41, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 3,176.

42, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,174, $1,000.

43, n-John Hommes, Crystal, Minn., 3,170.

44, ss, n-Gary Green, Houlton, Wis., 3,156, $1,000.

45, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,148, $1,000.

46, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,138.

47, ss, n-Clark Poelzer, Arden Hills, Minn., 3,133, $1,000.

48, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,110.

49, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,092.

50, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,072.

51, n-Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 3,071.

52, (tie) n-Tom Corbett, Brooklyn Park, Minn., and n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Minn., 3,061.

54, n-William Faerber, St. Cloud, Minn., 3,053.

54, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 3,053.

56, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,034.

57, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,033.

58, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,019.

59, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,016.

60, n-Fred Schossow, Zimmerman, Minn., 3,000.

61, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,992.

62, n-Todd Nouis, St. Cloud, Minn., 2,975.

63, n-Daniel Frion, Anoka, Minn., 2,947.

64, n-Wayne Jensen, Rogers, Minn., 2,940.

65, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,933.

66, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 2,930.

67, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,909.

68, Thomas Sliwinski, Reynoldsville, Pa., 2,904.

69, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,889.

70, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,841.

71, n-Tim Petersen, Brooklyn Center, Minn., 2,750.

72, Brian Phillips, Quinnesec, Mich., 2,745.

73, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 2,722.

74, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,702.

75, n-Edward Peterson, Taylor, Mich., 1,526.

ss – PBA60 players ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund earning $1,000

n – non-member